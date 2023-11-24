Message from imprisoned MP Atalay: ‘Your solidarity empowers us’

Gülizar Biçer-Karaca, an MP for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), imprisoned deputy Can Atalay at the Marmara Closed Prison in Silivri, İstanbul.

Following her visit, Biçer-Karaca participated in the Justice Vigil at the parliament and shared Atalay's message with the public. In his message, Atalay expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by various political parties, social circles, and individuals.

"Your solidarity empowers us. I cannot thank you enough for embracing and standing up for the constitutional order and the future of our homeland,” Biçer-Karaca quoted him as saying. “Since November 8, different worldviews, social circles, and political parties have undertaken a crucial responsibility for the minimal democratization of the country and have stood up for every remaining bit of law. The value of hope lies here. We must appreciate this and together, move forward for the future."

Commenting on Atalay’s situation, the CHP deputy said, "Atalay should be in the parliament. Your being held in prison, with all legal norms overturned, is a disgrace and fault of the Palace entourage and the judiciary members positioned around it.” She highlighted the importance of justice working equally for everyone and standing behind the will of the people who elected Atalay.

Backround

Can Atalay is a lawyer and rights advocate who was elected as a member of parliament from the Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) in the May 2023 general elections.

However, he has been in prison since April 2022, when he was sentenced to 18 years for his alleged role in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, which the government accused of being a coup attempt.

Despite being elected, he has not been released from prison or allowed to take his oath as a lawmaker, which has sparked protests and criticism from the opposition parties and human rights groups.

Atalay’s case has also triggered a judicial crisis in Turkey, as the Court of Cassation, the highest court of appeals, refused to comply with the Constitutional Court’s ruling that ordered his release.

Turkey faces judicial crisis as high courts clash over jailed MP

The Court of Cassation accused the Constitutional Court of exceeding its authority and filed a criminal complaint against its members. The Court of Cassation also sent a decision to the parliament speaker to begin the process of revoking Atalay’s lawmaker status, arguing that his conviction was incompatible with his parliamentary membership.

This unprecedented move has been denounced by lawyers, experts, and opposition parties as a “judicial coup” and a violation of the constitutional order. (RT/VK)