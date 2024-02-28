TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 28 February 2024 15:29
 ~ Modified On: 28 February 2024 15:51
2 min Read

Men killed eight women in 24 hours

The cases of male violence in İzmir, Bursa, Sakarya, Erzurum, Denizli, and İstanbul once again highlight that women are not safe in Turkey.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
(Slogan: Men are killing, the state is protecting) csgorselarsiv.org/Meltem Ulusoy

Men killed seven women in Turkey in the last 24 hours and one women shot by a man by firearm also lost her life. 

The cases of male violence in İzmir, Bursa, Sakarya, Erzurum, Denizli, and İstanbul are as follows:

• In Pendik, İstanbul, Ümit K. murdered his ex-wife Sevilay K. with a sharp object. K. was taken into custody.

• In the Akyazı district of Sakarya, Ali Rıza A. shot and killed Hatun Ekrem A., who was in the process of divorce.

• In Çekmeköy, İstanbul, Emine Ülkü Araz was murdered by her husband.

• In İzmir, Özlem Çankaya was murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

• In Bursa, Murat D. shot and killed his ex-wife Tuba Ateşci with a gun.

• In Samsat, Adıyaman, Kasım A. shot and killed his wife Tuğba A., his brother-in-law Abidin A., and 9-year-old Mustafa A. with a gun.

• In Denizli, Nasım Gol Karımı, an Afghan woman, was murdered in her home. Her husband is believed to be the perpetrator.

• In Erzurum, Elif S., who was shot by Şafak S., who escaped from prison on February 19th, lost her life.

"We will not lose another one of us"

The Turkish Medical Association Women's Assembly issued the following statement:

"We will not lose another one of us"

"In 2 days, 7 women were murdered by men. This is a massacre! Violence against women is a public health issue. Anti-women rhetoric and impunity fuel violence. The Istanbul Convention must be immediately implemented, and Law No. 6284 must be effectively enforced! We will not lose another person!"

Men killed at least 333 women in 2023
22 January 2024

(AEK/PE)

male violence femicides
