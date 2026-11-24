According to reports compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and agencies, men killed at least 261 women and injured at least 524 women across many provinces of Turkey during the 327-day period from Jan 1, 2026, to Nov 23, 2026. The deaths of at least 439 women were "suspicious" cases which could not be definitively identified as femicides.

Who killed the women?

At least 192 women were killed by their husbands, ex-husbands, or male partners. Seven women were killed by their sons-in-law or ex-sons-in-law. Twenty-two women were killed by relatives such as grandfathers, fathers, or sons. Eight women were killed by burglars who broke into their homes, one woman was killed by her student, and five women were killed by their neighbors. Information regarding the identity of the men who killed 27 women was not reflected in the press.

Where did men kill the women?

Men killed 165 women in their own homes and 95 women in public spaces such as hospitals, schools, grocery stores, and streets. Information regarding where men killed one woman was not reported in the press.

How did men kill the women?

Men killed 168 women with firearms and 53 women with cutting tools. Men killed 13 women by battering them and 17 women by strangulation. Men burned six women and threw two women from balconies. Information regarding how men killed two women was not reported.

Provinces where men killed the most women

İstanbul: 26 women

Antalya: 16 women

Ankara: 15 women

Bursa: 13 women

Konya / Muğla: 11 women

Munzur University student Gülistan Doku has been missing since Jan 5, 2020.

Names of the women killed by men between Jan 1 - Nov 23 January: Durdona Khokimova, Esra M., Fatma Demircan, Gözde Akbaba, Helin K., İsmihan T., Mihriban Yılmaz, Nida T., Nora Dzuliashvili, Pınar K., Rukiye Ç., Satı B., Songül C., Süheyla Ö., Sümeyya K.A., Ülker K. February: Alev Koç, Azize C., Aylin P.D., Aysun İmam, Beyzanur U.C., Cemile Yıldırım, Ceren Işık, Emine Ö., Emine Yusuf, Filiz Ş., Gönül A., Gül Seher Göksan, Gülten Ü., İlknur Kor, Kadriye A., Nurcan Bozyel, Nuran Çakaloğlu, Özlem A., Saliha T., Selma Y., Songül H., Zeynep Avaz March: Aleyna Yaray, Ayşe Eken, Aynur K., Başak Zeliha Y., Emel A., Fatma Nur Çelik, Fatma Girgin, Gamze S., Gamze Y., Havva Çubukçu, Hayal Alkış, İrem B., Kısmet E., Meryem Ateş, Meryem A., Mizgin Karademir, Nagihan Karadeniz, Nasıra Saigi, Nazire K., Nesrin A., Nigar Aslan, Nur Almuhammet, Özge D., Sakine A., Semanur A., Semiha D., Sermin B., Shaımas A., Songül A., Şadiye Nur, Şükran Cengiz, Vesile E. April: Ayşe Karademir, Bahar A., B.I., Cangül Ç., Ceylinaz Ş., Deniz B., Elif K., Fatma Ekinci, Fatma K., Hatice Kocaefe, Hatice Kübra Duran, Hatice Yeysikan, Kerime A., Maise Bayramova, Medine H., Medine K., Müslümat Özer, Nazlı Yılmaz, Nurcan Ç., Ruhan Çalu, Selver S., Serap Yılmaz, Serpil Özlem Argüden, Sevimgül Bodur, Şahsenem Zoroğlu, Türkan Bildik, Yonca Kölge, Zekiye Z. May: Alev Y., Amine Bozkurt, Arzu Özden, Ayten Öztürk, Demet B., Derya Ç., Fatma Karakaya, Gülden K., Kübra Yapıcı, Leyla K., Maya Ülker, Nazife Çiğdem D., Nurgül A., Zehra Aydın. June: Adilşah G., Ahfer Karakayışlı, Arzu P., Aslıhan Ö.B., Ayşe S., Banu Özdağ, Beyza T., Birsen Y., Deniz Demir, Elif K., Emine K., Feyza T., Habiba Demir, Hamide Ç., Havva Karayel, Hedla Çin, Heriman Altundağ, K. Abdullaeva, Lamiya Azazi, Müjde G., Nurgül S., Nuran Şenli, S.G., S.K., Saniye Yaşar, Şeyma Azın, Ulviye Y., Y.D., Yüksel S., Zahide S. July: Aysel B., Azize Tekin, BEdriye K., Bilge B., Çisem Çalkantı, Dursuniye Ö., Emine D., Emine G., Emine Kürekçi, Esmanur Ö., Gülay Polat, Gülseven Doğu, Hatice G., Hatice Mine K., Hülya E., Kübra D., Leyla Ö., Naciye B., Özlem Yıldız, Ö.K.O, Saime K., Semra Yılmaz, Sergül Ş., Sevil Işıktekin, Sultan Gürelk G., Tutku Burcu Köseoğlu, Türkan Gökkaya, Yüksel Uçar. August: Asya A., Asya C., Bedriye N., Canan M., Cihan Ç., D.Elina Şengül, Fatma S., Figen Baran, Hacer S., Hatice A., Hasret K., İpek Gezer, Neslihan K., Nilda Müge Şahin, Reyhan Acar, Sabire D., Selin Gökhan, Seve S., Sevilay K., Sulan Kara, Sultan P., Süheyla Y., Şerife Gezer, Y.A.O., Elif Gülşah Y. September: Ayfer Ç., Ayşe K., Ayşe Pabuccu, Ayşegül C., Ayşegül Yaşar, Berfin Zelal Kaya, Betül A., Buse A.G., Cemile Engel, Didar F., Dilek B., Emine Ç., Fadime S., Fadime Ü., Fatma Çiğil, Gül T., Hasret E., Hayriye Ü., İpek İ., Kezban Kabukçu, Merve K., N.K., Nalan Temelkıran, Narin S., Nursel Akyol, Seher G., Yasemin Yanık. October: Aleyna A., Asiye İ., Asiye K., Asliye A., Aynur Ekici, Canan Yıldırım, Ebru Serep, Elif K., Emel Bozkuş, Fadime Akbal, Füsun Yuluğural, Gökçe Alkan, Gülşah Oktay, Kumsal Kayan, Melek A., Özge Penbegül, Perihan A., Pınar Güneş, Sevda Dinler, Vennaz E. November: Anna Bakarat, Aysel Sakaldaş, Ayşe Sena Demir, Fatma E., Hanife K., Hilal Mete, Huriye Çiçekli, Hülya Aktaş, İftadiye G., Latife Mengüç, Meral Ağalar, Merve K., Nazmiye Ö., Rukiye D., Satı Aydoğmuş, Snezhanpetrova Kıoroglo, Şefika Yeşildağ, Yıldız Şahinuşağı, Zeynep D.

You can access all of bianet's male violence tallies here. The Male Violence Database was launched as part of the "Strengthening Participatory Democracy in Turkey: Monitoring Gender Equality Project Phase III LOT I," co-financed by the European Union and implemented by the Association for Monitoring Gender Equality (CEİD). You can access the database at https://erkeksiddeti.org/.

(EMK/VK)