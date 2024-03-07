Men killed 37 women in February

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and news agencies, men killed at least 37 women and three children in February.

In February, the deaths of at least 13 women were reported in the press as "suspicious."

Men killed 65 women in the first two months of the year.

Provinces where suspicious deaths occurred Antalya (2), Aydın, Batman, Çorum, Hatay, Kastamonu, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Kütahya, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya.

Men inflicted violence on at least 43 women, abused at least two girls and boys, and harassed at least three women.

In February men raped at least 1 woman in January, and forced at least 34 women into sex work.

Men threatened at least 21 women with death.

Feminicide

Men killed at least 37 women in February. This figure was 11 in the same month last year.

Men killed at least three men who were together with the woman they killed.

Men killed at least six women despite restraining orders. Two men killed women on leave from prison.

The women killed by men in February Arzu Gül, Banu Uzun, Beste Ayşegül Y., Burcu Demir, Dilan Ö., Dilek Y., Dilan K. Eda Yiğit, Elif S., Emine Ülkü A., Gülhan K., Hacer T., Hatice A., Hatun Ekrem A., Katie Erorbay, Mine G., Muradiye Terzi, Nasım Gol K., İpek Akgül, Özlem Ç., Özlem Şımarık, Pınar B., Saliha Gizem, Sebahat G., Seda T., Selma A., Semra K., Sevda Kuş, Sevilay K., Suna G., Tuğba A., Tuna Ateşçi, Yasemin Ünlü, Zeliha G., Zeynep B., Zeynep Bilici P., Zozan Y.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (1), Adıyaman (1), Antalya (1), Antep (1), Artvin (1), Aydın (1), Bartın (1), Burdur (1), Bursa (2), Çanakkale (1), Diyarbakır (1), Denizli (1), Düzce (1), Edirne (1), Elazığ (1), Erzurum (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (12), İzmir (1), Sakarya (2), Samsun (2), Urfa (2).

Men killed 13 women because "they wanted to break up or did not want to make peace," seven women because "they did not loan them money," or "for theft." and 2 women due to jealousy. Men's “excuses” for killing 17 women were not reported in the press.

At least 25 women were killed by their husbands/boyfriends, and nine women were killed by family members such as the father or grandson, one woman was killed by her son-in-law. The degree of acquaintance between two women and the men who killed them was not reported in the press.

Men killed10 women using sharp objects, 26 women with firearms and one woman by strangling her to death with a rope.

Men killed 16 women outside the home, in places like on the street or in forested areas, and 21 women inside the home.

Judicial proceedings There were 35 perpetrators who killed women. Only 14 perpetrators were arrested. Seven perpetrators committed suicide. Eight perpetrators were taken into custody. Three perpetrators escaped.

Child murder

Men killed three children in February. This number was four in the same month last year.

Two children were killed by their father and one by a relative. Men killed children using firearms.

Provinces where men killed children Adıyaman (1), Hatay (2).

The name of the children killed by men Kerim, Azat, Mustafa A.

Judicial proceedings There were two perpetrators, both were arrested.

Harassment

Men harassed at least three women in February. This figure was one in the same month last year.

Men harassed three women verbally and physically.One of the harassments was systematic.

Men harassed women outside the home in areas such as streets.

The degree of acquaintance between two women and the man who harassed them was not reported in the press while one woman was harassed by the school principal where she worked.

Provinces where men harassed women Burdur (1), İstanbul (1), Maraş (1).

Judicial proceedings There were three perpetrators who harassed women. One was arrested, one was removed from the school. The judicial proceedings for one perpetrator were not reported in the press.

Child abuse

In February, men abused at least two girls and boys. Last year, in the same month, this number was two.

The men abused eight children in places outside their homes, such as a hairdresser or a hospital. One child was abused by the boss and one by a doctor.

Provinces where men abused children Edirne (1), Zonguldak (1).

Judicial proceedings There were two perpetrators who abused children. Both were arrested.

Sexual assault/rape

In February, men raped one woman according to information reported in the press. Last year, in the same month, this number was one as well.

One woman was raped by her boss. Men raped one woman inside the home.

Province where men raped women Diyarbakır (1).

Judicial proceedings There was one perpetrator who raped women. He was arrested.

Violence/injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 43 women in February. This figure was 40 in the same month last year. At least six women were hospitalized in serious condition. At least three women were injured by men despite restraining orders.

Provinces where men inflicted violence against women Adana, Adıyaman, Bursa, Diyarbakır (2), Edirne (29), Isparta (1), İstanbul, İstanbul, İstanbul, İstanbul (4), İzmir (1), Kocaeli (1), Mersin (1), Muğla (1).

At least 31 women were injured by their husbands/boyfriends, one woman by a patient's relative, two women by family members such as her son or brother. The degree of acquaintance between the men and the 10 women they injured was not reported in the press.

Men injured 12 women because "they wanted to break up or did not want to make peace." The "excuses" of men who injured 31 women were not reported in the press.

Men physically assaulted 37 women, injured one woman with a sharp object. Men burned down the house of a woman and injured one woman using firearm. How men injured three women was not reported in the press.

Men injured 21 women inside their homes and 22 women in places like public transportation, parks, and streets outside the home.

Judicial proceedings There were at least 40 male perpetrators who injured women. Only three perpetrators were arrested. The status of three perpetrators was reported as "fled." Four perpetrators committed suicide. Legal proceedings have been initiated against 16 perpetrators. Legal proceedings for at least 14 perpetrators have not been reported in the media.

Forced sex work

In February, men forced at least 34 women to do sex work. 24 women forced to do sex work were not citizens of Turkey.

Provinces where women were forced to do sex work İstanbul (22), Mersin (6), Osmaniye (1), Şırnak (3), Tekirdağ (2).

Judicial proceedings There was 31 perpetrators who forced women to do sex work. 23 perpetrators were arrested. 8 perpetrators were taken into custody.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier." We add the violence committed on children by men, to make the extent of violence visible.

