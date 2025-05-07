Men killed 36 women in April

According to data compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and agencies, men killed at least 36 women and 2 children in April.

Men perpetrated violence against at least 44 women, abused 39 girls and boys and harassed 15 women in April. Men forced 59 women into sex work.

Additionally, killings of 30 women 13 children were under suspicious circumstances, making it unclear whether they were gender-based or not.

Provinces of suspicious deaths Aksaray (1), Antalya (1), Balıkesir (1), Burdur (1), Bursa (1), Çanakkale (1), Giresun (2), Hakkari (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (2), Kastamonu (1), Kayseri (1), Kırıkkale (1), Konya (3), Malatya (1), Manisa (1), Mardin (1), Maraş (1), Nevşehir (1), Ordu (1), Sakarya (2), Samsun (1), Siirt (1), Tokat (1), Trabzon (1),

Provinces of suspicious child deaths Ankara (1), Batman (1), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (1), Giresun (1), Kars (1), Kocaeli (1), Mardin (1), Sakarya (1), Şırnak (1),Trabzon (1), Urfa (2).

Male violence 2022-2025 In the first four months of 2025, men killed 105 women, harassed 54 women, abused 72 children, inflicted violence on 193 women and raped three women. Men forced at least 286 women into sex work. While 151 women's deaths were “suspicious," men killed at least 25 children. In the first four months of 2024, men killed 119 women, harassed 24 women, abused 42 children, committed violence against 158 women and raped six women. Men forced at least 144 women into sex work. While the deaths of 90 women were “suspicious”, men killed at least 13 children. In the first four months of 2023, men killed 89 women, harassed 15 women, abused 31 children, inflicted violence on 234 women and raped four women. Men forced at least 115 women into sex work. While 73 women's deaths were “suspicious”, men killed 11 children. In the first four months of 2022, men killed 99 women, harassed 34 women, abused 83 children, inflicted violence on 238 women and raped 11 women. Men forced at least 262 women into sex work. While the deaths of 70 women in the first four months of 2022 were “suspicious”, men killed at least nine children in the first four months of the year

Femicide

Men killed at least 36 women in April, compared to 30 in the same month last year. Men also killed three men who were with the women. One of the women was a citizen of Uzbekistan.

Men killed at least seven women despite protection orders.

Names of the women killed in April Ayşegül B., Aysun Candan, Bahar Tunalu, Betül A., Beste K., Deniz Oktay, Elif C., Emine A., Gülay I., Hanna D., Hatice A.B., Hatice K., Hatice Ünlü, Hazal M., Hüsne H., Kader Küçükosman, Melike G., Nazmiye B., Nazmiye U., Pınar A., Rabia Ş., Selen Sakın, Sevda G., Sevilay Y., Şenaye A., Şerife K., Sinem Çesim, Süreyya A., Vasılahon Usmanova, Yazgülü Coşkun, Zeliha Çimibuk, Zeliha K., Zeliha Y., Zennur A., Zeynep S., Zöhre Yıldırım.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (1), Afyon (1), Aksaray (1), Denizli (3), Erzurum (1), Eskişehir (1), Hatay (3), İstanbul (11), İzmir (3), Kars (2), Kastamonu (1), Konya (1), Malatya (1), Manisa (1), Samsun (2), Tekirdağ (2), Urfa (1)

Men killed 16 women because they “wanted to break up or did not want to make up” and four women because they were jealous. The “pretexts” for the murders of 16 women was not reported in the press.

24 women were killed by their husbands and boyfriends, three women were killed by their fathers, sons and former family members. Three women were killed by their neighbors and landlords. Five women were killed by relatives/relatives. One woman was killed by her daughter's friend.

Men killed 19 women inside the house and 15 women outside the house. Information on where men killed two women was not reported in the press.

Men killed 25 women with firearms and six women with sharp objects. Men strangled three women and beat two women to death.

Legal proceedings There were at least 34 perpetrators who killed women. Five perpetrators committed suicide. 25 perpetrators were arrested. Three perpetrators were taken into custody. The legal process of one perpetrator was not reflected in the press.

Child murder

Men killed two children in April. This number was two in the same month last year. Men killed one child with a firearm and one child with a sharp instrument.

It could not be determined who killed one child, one child was killed by a peer.

Provinces where men killed children Antalya (1), Edirne (1).

Names of the killed children Elif Güneş, Gülden Coni.

Legal proceedings There were at least two perpetrators who killed the children. One was arrested and one committed suicide.

Harassment

In April, men harassed at least 15 women. This number was 10 in the same month last year.

Men harassed three women inside the house and 12 women outside the house such as streets and avenues.

One woman was harassed by her relative, one woman by her landlord, one woman by her employer, two women by waiters, one woman by politicians, many women by doctors, one woman by a faculty member, one woman by a dance instructor, one woman by a store employee and one woman by a teacher. The identity of the men who harassed at least four women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Ankara (1), Aydın (1), Burdur (1), Bursa (1), Çankırı (1), İstanbul (3), Konya (1), Muğla (1), Samsun (2), Zonguldak (3).

Legal proceedings There were 14 male perpetrators who killed women. Only two perpetrators were arrested. Two perpetrators were given restraining orders. They were also banned from their professions. Legal proceedings were initiated against five perpetrators. Two perpetrators were detained. Two perpetrators were released due to lack of evidence. One perpetrator escaped.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 39 girls and boys in April. This number was 20 in the same month last year.

Men abused five children inside the home and 34 children in places outside the home such as Quran courses and schools.

The identity of the men who abused eight children was not reported in the press. 26 health workers abused one child, 17 children were abused by Quran courses instructors, seven children were abused by teachers, many children were abused by athletes, one child by a politician, one child by a carpet field worker, two children by a canteen clerk and one child by a radio broadcaster.

Provinces where men abused children Ankara (1), Bursa (1), Diyarbakır (19), İstanbul (3), Kocaeli (1), Muğla (2), Sivas (6), Tekirdağ (4), Uşak (2)

Legal proceedings There were 14 perpetrators who abused children. Only eight perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator was detained, one perpetrator was released. Investigations were launched against four perpetrators.

Sexual assault/rape

There were no rape cases reported in the press in April. Just because it was not reported in the press does not mean it did not happen.

Violence/injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 44 women in April. The number was 33 in the same month last year. Police officers and non-commissioned officers were among the perpetrators.

At least 12 women were hospitalized with injuries.

At least 27 women were injured by ex-husbands, fiancées or lovers, nine women were injured by family members such as brothers and sons. One woman was injured by a relative of the patient and one woman was injured by her friend. The identity of the men who injured at least six women was not reported in the press.

Men injured at least 12 women because “they did not want to reconcile or wanted to break up”. The pretext for injuring 32 women was not reported in the press.

Men injured 42 women inside the house and 15 women outside the house. Information on where men injured two women was not reported in the press.

Men injured at least 5 women with firearms, one woman by crushing her and one woman by burning her. Men also battered 38 women.

Provinces where men perpetrated violence against women Adana (1), Aksaray (3), Ankara (1), Antalya (3), Aydın (1), Balıkesir (1), Bilecik (1), Bursa (1), Çankırı (1), Edirne (10), Elazığ (1), Erzurum (1), İstanbul (10), Karaman (1), Kayseri (2), Konya (2), Samsun (3)

Legal proceedings There were at least 44 perpetrators of violence against women. Only 19 perpetrators were arrested. Investigations were launched against at least 20 perpetrators. The legal process of five perpetrators was not reflected in the press.

Forced sex work

In April, men forced at least 59 women into sex work. This number was 20 in the same month last year. There were also children among those forced into sex work. All women forced into sex work were Turkish citizens.

Provinces where men forced women into sex work Adana (12), Antalya (9), Düzce (3), Edirne (6), İstanbul (6), Kütahya (14), Ordu (9)

Legal proceedings There were 41 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. 20 perpetrators were arrested, 16 perpetrators were detained. Five perpetrators were released.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK/VK)