Men killed 32 women in November

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and news agencies, men killed at least 35 women and 8 children in November.

In November, the deaths of at least 36 women were "suspicious."

Provinces where suspicious deaths occurred Ankara (1), Antalya (3), Artvin (1), Aydın (1), Bilecik (1), Bolu (1), Çankırı (1), Çorum (1), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (2), Edirne (1), Isparta (1), İstanbul (4), İzmir (1), Kastamonu (2), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (1), Konya (2), Mardin (1), Muğla (1), Ordu (1), Osmaniye (1), Samsun (5), Trabzon (1).

Men inflicted violence on at least 60 women, abused at least 8 girls and boys, and harassed at least 3 women. Men raped at least 2 women in November.

In November 2023, men forced at least 2 women into sex work. Men threatened 7 women with death.

In Kayseri, a woman named M.U. exercised her right to self-defense, fatally stabbing her husband, Ahmet U., who had subjected her to ongoing violence, including an assault on the day of the incident. The woman has been taken into custody.

Male violence in 2023, 2022 and 2021 In the first 11 months of 2023, men killed 303 women, harassed 350 women, abused 118 children, subjected 707 women to violence, and raped 17 women. Men also forced at least 336 women into sex work. While the deaths of 251 women were "suspicious," men killed at least 27 children. In the same period in 2022, men killed 308 women, harassed 140 women, abused 209 children, subjected 728 women to violence, and raped 26 women. They also forced at least 386 women into the sex work. 171 cases of women's deaths were "suspicious," and men killed at least 36 children. In the first ten months of 2021, men killed 290 women, harassed 412 women, abused 171 children, and raped 89 women. Men also forced at least 642 women into sex work and subjected at least 723 women to violence and injury. 199 cases of women's deaths were categorized as "suspicious," and men killed at least 30 children during the same period.

Feminicide

Men killed at least 35 women in November. This figure was 28 in the same month last year.

Men killed one man who was together with the woman they killed. One of the killed women was from the UK, and one was from Russia.

Men killed at least 8 women despite restraining orders.

The women killed by men in November A.N.K., Ajda Yatar, Aleyna Dayıoğlu, Atike Eroğlu, Ayan Mohomed Dhoba, Ayşe Acar, Ayşe D., Ayşe Ö., Aytan N., Behiye Turgut, Çiğdem D., Devrim G., Doğa E., E.D., Fidan U., Figen B., Filiz Çilingir, Halime K., Hasibe S., Hürü B., Irina Dvizova, Işıl Deniz P., İpek L., Kezban G., Kezban G., Neşe K., Özlem Ülker, Pınar Bektaş, Recibe K., Sevgi T., Sevilay N., Sunay Turgut, Şadumane K., Zekiye E., Zeynep Özdemir.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (2), Ankara (3), Balıkesir (1), Bursa (1), Çankırı (2), Denizli (1), İstanbul (8), İzmir (3), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (2), Konya (2), Malatya (1), Manisa (3), Muğla (2), Tekirdağ (1), Urfa (2).

Men killed at least 16 women because "they wanted to break up or did not want to make peace" and 3 women due to jealousy. Men killed one woman over the "custody of a child," three women because the "children were making noise," and two women because they "did not provide money."

Men's “excuses” for killing 10 women were not reported in the press.

At least 25 women were killed by their husbands/boyfriends, and four women were killed by their stepfathers/sons. One woman was killed by a male friend, and five women were killed by male neighbors.

Men killed seven women outside the home, in places like hotels and parks, and 28 women inside the home.

Men killed 25 women with firearms, 7 women with sharp objects, and 4 women by strangling them.

Judicial proceedings There were 35 perpetrators who killed women. Only 16 perpetrators were arrested. The process of the one perpetrator was reported in the press as "escaped". Six perpetrators committed suicide. At least 12 perpetrators were detained.

Child murder

Men killed eight children in November.

The father killed four children, the stepfather killed one child, and the male neighbors killed three children.

Provinces where men killed children Ankara (3), Bursa (2), İstanbul (2), Muğla (1).

The name of the children killed by men Batuhan Ö., Çınar Ali, Dayana Dvizova, Hezdar Alaz, Mehmet Ali Ş., Metehan Ö., Mustafa, Ceyda.

Judicial proceedings There were five perpetrators who killed the children; two perpetrators committed suicide, one perpetrator was arrested, one perpetrator was taken into custody, and one perpetrator fled.

Harassment

Men harassed at least 3 women in November. This figure was 9 in the same month last year. Three incidents of harassment were systematic.

One of the women harassed by men was from Germany and the other was from Turkmenistan.

Men harassed three women verbally and physically, and one woman by taking their photo.

Men harassed women in areas such as streets.

One woman was harassed by her husband, one woman was harassed by a hairdresser. The degree of acquaintance between a man who harassed two women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed İstanbul İstanbul (2), Kayseri (1).

Judicial proceedings There were three perpetrators who harassed women. Only two perpetrators were taken into custody. An investigation was initiated against one perpetrator.

Child abuse

In November, men abused at least eight girls and boys. Last year, in the same month, this number was four.

The men abused eight children in places outside their homes, such as formitories beonging to religous groups and makeshift shelters.

Five children were abused by a religious instructor at the cult residence, one child by a teacher, one child by a local leader, and one child by male neighbors.

Provinces where men abused children Aksaray (1), Antalya (1), İzmir (1), Urfa (1).

Judicial proceedings There were three perpetrators who harassed women. Only two perpetrators were taken into custody. An investigation was initiated against one perpetrator.

Sexual assault/rape

In November, men raped two women. Last year, in the same month, this number was one. One woman was raped by a driver, and another woman was raped by a physiotherapist.

One of the women subjected to rape had a mental disability.

The men committed the assaults on women both outside and inside the home.

Provinces where men raped women Balıkesir (1), İstanbul (1).

Judicial proceedings There were two male perpetrators who raped women. One of them was arrested. A lawsuit was filed against one perpetrator.

Violence/injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 60 women in November. This figure was 53 in the same month last year. Eight women were hospitalized in serious condition. Twelwe women were injured by men despite restraining orders.

Provinces where men inflicted violence against women Adana (1), Aksaray (1), Ankara (3), Antalya (2), Balıkesir (1), Burdur (1), Bursa (5), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (34), İstanbul (2), Kocaeli (2), Konya (2), Mersin (1), Sivas (2), Urfa (2).

At least 48 women were injured by their husbands/boyfriends, one woman by a friend, one woman by a neighbor, one woman by taxi drivers, two women by their son-in-law/son, and one woman by two relatives of patients. The proximity of at least four men who injured women has not been reported in the media.

Men injured 12 women due to "jealousy" and at least 40 women because they "did not want to reconcile, wanted to separate." Men injured two women in an argument arising from "economic reasons." The reasons for injuring six women by men have not been disclosed in the media.

Men physically assaulted 47 women, injured five women with sharp objects, and injured six women with firearms. Men ran over one woman with a vehicle and set another woman on fire.

Men injured 46 women inside their homes and 14 women in places like public transportation, parks, and streets outside the home.

Judicial proceedings There were at least 59 male perpetrators who injured women. Only four male perpetrators were arrested. The status of two perpetrators was reported as "fled." Two perpetrators were released. Legal proceedings were initiated against at least 34 perpetrators. Ten perpetrators were taken into custody. A lawsuit was filed against one perpetrator. Legal proceedings for six perpetrators have not been reported in the media.

Forced sex work

In November, men forced at least 2 women to do sex work. Both were citizens of Turkey.

Provinces where women were forced to do sex work Hatay (2)

Judicial proceedings There was one perpetrator who forced women to do sex work. He was arrested.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier." We add the violence committed on children by men, to make the extent of violence visible.

