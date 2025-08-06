Men killed 32 women in July

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news sites, and agencies, men killed at least 32 women and five children in July.

Men abused at least 85 women, sexually abused at least eight girls and boys, and harassed 20 women in July. Men forced 73 women into sex work.

In July, the deaths of at least 49 women and 24 children were suspicious cases where it could not be determined whether they were femicides.

Legitimate defense: In Kocaeli, a woman named Fatmanur O. (25) killed her husband, Ş.O. (29), who had been beating her, with a hunting rifle.



In Diyarbakır, men drove a woman into suicide.

Provinces of suspicious deaths of women Adıyaman (1), Ankara (1), Balıkesir (1), Batman (2), Burdur (2), Bursa (2), Çanakkale (1), Denizli (3), Edirne (1), Elazığ (3), Isparta (1), İstanbul (4), İzmir (1), Karaman (2), Kastamonu (2), Kocaeli (2), Malatya (1), Mardin (2), Maraş (1), Mersin (2), Muğla (1), Rize (1), Sakarya (2), Samsun (1), Sinop (2), Tekirdağ (1), Tokat (2), Trabzon (1), Urfa (1), Uşak (1), Zonguldak (1).

Provinces of child murders Adana (1), Antep (3), Antalya (2), Aydın (3), Balıkesir (1), Çorum (1), Düzce (1), Erzurum (2), Isparta (1), Karaman (1), Konya (1), Manisa (1), Muğla (1), Nevşehir (1), Samsun (1), Tekirdağ (2), Tokat (1).

2025-2021 male violence data In the first seven months of 2025, men killed 177 women, harassed 127 women, abused 148 children, assaulted 414 women, and raped four women. Men forced at least 764 women into sex work. While the deaths of 264 women women were “suspicious,” men killed at least 35 children. In the first seven months of 2024, men killed 218 women, harassed 45 women, abused 91 children, assaulted 335 women, and raped eight women. Men forced at least 230 women into sex work. While the deaths of 177 women women were “suspicious,” men killed at least 25 children. In the first seven months of 2023, men killed 174 women, harassed 34 women, abused 75 children, assaulted 420 women, and raped six women. Men forced at least 188 women into sex work. While the deaths of 150 women women were “suspicious,” men killed at least 15 children. In the first seven months of 2022, men killed 191 women, harassed 89 women, abused 163 children, subjected 455 women to violence, and raped 20 women. Men forced at least 363 women into sex work. In the first seven months of 2022, the deaths of 119 women women were “suspicious,” men killed at least 23 children in the first seven months of the year. In the first seven months of 2021, men killed 174 women, harassed 78 women, abused 85 children, and raped 62 women. Men forced at least 409 women into sex work and subjected at least 491 women to violence and injury. In the first seven months of 2021, the deaths of 131 women women were “suspicious,” men killed at least 15 children.

Femicide

Men killed at least 32 women in July. This figure was 25 in the same month last year. One of the women killed by men was from Uzbekistan and another was from Afghanistan.

Names of the women killed by men in July A.İ., Ayşe Tokyaz, Aygül Ç., Belkıs Keskin, Demet Akarsu, Devrim S., Dinara Alya U., Emine C., Eylem Y., Fati Asan, Havva Y., Helin Eren, İlayda Alkaş, Kader K., Kezban Demirci, Meliha K., Merve V., Muattar Alıeva, Nazife A., Nazlı Ç., Nazmiye K., Nurcan Özkul, Özlem B., Özlem Ö., Selda K., Semra Çelik, Sevda Türker, Shabana Solaıman K., Sibel N., Songül B., Teslime Ç., Türkan Söylemez

Provinces where men killed women Adana (2), Amasya (1), Ankara (1), Antalya (1), Aydın (1), Bartın (1), Çanakkale (1), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (4), Edirne (1), Eskişehir (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (5), İzmir (1), Kocaeli (1), Malatya (2), Maraş (1), Mersin (3), Samsun (1), Zonguldak (2).

Men killed eight women because they “wanted to break up or refused to reconcile.” Men’s “excuses” for killing 24 women were not reported in the media.

Nineteen women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, nine by family members such as fathers, sons, or brothers, one by her employer, and one by her friend. The degree of acquaintance between the man and the two women whom he killed was not reported in the media.

Men killed 28 women inside the home and four women outside the home.

Men killed 17 women with firearms, 12 women with sharp objects, and three women by beating them.

Legal proceedings There were at least 40 perpetrators who killed women. Thirty-three perpetrators were arrested. Two perpetrators were taken into custody. Four perpetrators killed themselves. One perpetrator escaped.

Femicide solved in July

It was revealed that Yeliz Y. (34), a woman who had been missing for six years in Ardahan, was killed by her ex-husband, E.Y. Previously, her ex-husband and two brothers had been taken into custody on charges of “premeditated murder,” but E.Y. and his brothers were released due to the inability to locate the body and insufficient evidence. During the investigation, E.Y. confessed that he had shot his ex-wife with a gun, buried her body along with her clothes by the riverbank, and thrown the weapon into the river. Nine people were detained in connection with the incident.

It has been determined that the death of Gönül Çelen (26), whose body was found dismembered on train tracks in Istanbul 20 years ago, was a murder. The police detained seven suspects, including four women: N.K. (60), H.Ç. (60), A.T. (66), İ.G. (55), R.U. (40), M.A.K. (39), and Ö.K. (34).

In an incident that took place in Istanbul last year, a man named A.T. (29) molested a woman named Z.E.B. (25) at his home after meeting her at an entertainment venue. The woman filed a complaint. The man fled but was later arrested and released on bail. It was learned that the man had a long criminal record.

Child murder

Men killed at least five children in July. Last year, the number was four in the same month. The relationship between the men who killed one child's father, one child's brother, one child's employer, and two children was not reported in the press.

The men killed all five children outside the home.

The men killed three children with firearms and two children with sharp instruments.

Provinces where men killed children Adana (1), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (1), İstanbul (1), Mersin (1).

Erkeklerin öldürdüğü çocukların isimleri Yusuf Demirci, Rojda A., Elif V., Eyüp Can Güner, Mehmet A.

Legal proceedings There were seven perpetrators who killed children. One killed himself. Two perpetrators were arrested. Five perpetrators were taken into custody.

Harassment

In July, men harassed at least 39 women. Last year, the number was 10 in the same month.

Men harassed three women inside their homes and 17 women in outdoor areas such as parks, hospitals, universities, streets, and avenues.

At least 20 women were harassed by a faculty member, one woman by a doctor, one woman by a politician, two women by two couriers, one woman by a market employee, one woman by a relative, one woman by a neighbor, one woman by a passenger, one woman by a security guard, one woman by a coworker, and nine women by seven men whose identities were not disclosed to the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Adana (1), Aksaray (1), Antalya (1), Bolu (1), Bursa (1), Denizli (1), İstanbul (4), İzmir (1), Kırıkkale (2), Kocaeli (1), Maraş (1), Niğde (1), Sakarya (1), Sivas (20), Zonguldak (2).

Legal proceedings There were 23 male perpetrators who harassed women. Only six perpetrators were arrested. Nine perpetrators were taken into custody. Investigations were launched against six perpetrators. Two perpetrators escaped.

Child abuse

Men abused at least eight girls and boys in July. Last year, the number was 13 in the same month.

Men abused five children outside the home, such as at school, Quran classes, and school buses, and three children inside the home.

One child was abused by his father, one by a doctor, one by a neighbor, and one by a politician. The relationship between the four children and the men who abused them was not reported in the media.

Provinces where men abused children Elazığ (1), Erzurum (1), İstanbul (2), Maraş (1), Şırnak (1), Zonguldak (2)

Legal proceedings



Çocukları istismar eden sekiz fail vardı. Dört fail tutuklandı. İkisi kaçtı. İki failin hukuki süreci basına yansımadı.

Sexual assault/rape

No cases of sexual assault were reported in the media in July. However, this does not mean that there were no cases.

Violence/assault

Men assaulted at least 85 women in July. Last year, this number was 61.

At least six women were taken to the hospital with injuries.

56 women were injured by their husbands, 10 by their sons or other male family members, 3 by their neighbors, 2 by their customers, 2 by the police, 1 by her landlord, 1 by her employer, 1 by her son-in-law, 1 by her two brothers, 1 by two men, and 1 by five waiters. The identities of the men who injured six women were not disclosed to the press.

Men injured at least 22 women because they “did not want to reconcile or wanted to separate.” The “excuses” for men injuring 63 women were not disclosed to the press.

The men injured 30 women inside their homes and 55 women outside their homes.

The men injured 74 women by beating them, six women with firearms, and five women with sharp objects.

Provinces where men inflicted violence on women Adana (1), Aksaray (1), Ankara (3), Antep (2), Antalya (3), Batman (3), Bursa (3), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (23), Erzurum (2), Hatay (1), Iğdır (1), İstanbul (23), Kayseri (1), Kırşehir (1), Kocaeli (1), Konya (4), Manisa (1), Mardin (1), Muğla (1), Samsun (2), Tekirdağ (1), Trabzon (1), Urfa (1), Zonguldak (2)

Legal proceedings There were 87 perpetrators who committed violence against women. At least 10 were arrested, and legal proceedings were initiated against 23. Twenty-one people were taken into custody, investigations were conducted in seven cases, and five people were released. The legal proceedings of 21 perpetrators were not reported in the media.

Forced sex work

In July, men forced at least 73 women into prostitution. Last year, the number was 31 in the same month. Children were also among those forced into prostitution.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Ankara (40), Antalya (9), Konya (6), Mersin (18).

Legal proceedings There were 52 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. Fifty perpetrators were taken into custody. Two perpetrators were arrested.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK/VK)