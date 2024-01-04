Men killed 30 women in December

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and news agencies, men killed at least 30 women and 1 child in December.

In December, the deaths of at least 19 women and one child were "suspicious."

Provinces where suspicious deaths occurred Aksaray (1), Antalya (1) Balıkesir (1), Batman (1), Bursa (1), Çorum (1), Denizli (1), Edirne (1), İstanbul (3), Kayseri (1), Manisa (1), Muğla (1), Samsun (3), Trabzon (2), Van (1)

Men inflicted violence on at least 38 women, abused at least five girls and boys, and harassed at least five women. Men raped at least 1 woman in December.

In December 2023, men forced at least 35 women into sex work. Men threatened 9 women with death.

Deaths of two women in Diyarbakır and Mardin were reflected in the press as "murders with unidentified perpetrators."

Male violence in 2023, 2022 and 2021 In 2023 men killed 333 women, harassed 355 women, abused 123 children, subjected 745 women to violence, and raped 18 women. Men also forced at least 371 women into sex work. While the deaths of 270 women were "suspicious," men killed at least 28 children. In 2022 men killed 327 women, harassed 156 women, abused 238 children, subjected 793 women to violence, and raped 32 women. Men also forced at least 442 women into sex work. While the deaths of 198 women were "suspicious," men killed at least 39 children. In 2021 men killed 324 women, harassed 424 women, abused 208 children, and raped 96 women. Men also forced at least 772 women into sex work and subjected 793 women to violence. While the deaths of 213 women were "suspicious," men killed at least 34 children. In 2020 men killed 284 women, harassed 147 women, abused 265 children, and raped 96 women. Men also forced at least 818 women into sex work and subjected 792 women to violence.

Feminicide

Men killed at least 30 women in December. This figure was 19 in the same month last year.

Men killed at least two men who were together with the woman they killed. One of the killed women was from Kyrgyzstan.

Men killed at least 9 women despite restraining orders.

The women killed by men in December Ayşe Gezer, Ayşe Oruç, Burcu A., Cemile Ş., Çiğdem G., Damira Kozhogulova, Derya D., Dudu U., Dünya Ö., Emine T., Fadime Korkusuz, Fazile Ç., Filiz Çankırıoğlu, Gözde K., Gözdenur D., Gurbet Ayaz, Gülbeyaz S., Gülgün Aytekin, H.A., Havva Ş., Hediye K., İrem Sağlam, M.A., Mediha S., Nursena Kozan, Sibel K., Sultan B., Tülin T., Yasemin Yolcuoğlu, Zehra B.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (1), Afyon (3), Ankara (5), Antalya (1), Aydın (1), Bayburt (1), Bursa (1), İzmir (5), Kocaeli (1), Konya (2), Manisa (1), Mersin (2), Osmaniye (1), Tekirdağ (1), Trabzon (1), Urfa (1), Van (1), Zonguldak (1)

Men killed at least seven women because "they wanted to break up or did not want to make peace" and 2 women due to jealousy. Men killed one woman because "she wanted to protect her daughter."

Men's “excuses” for killing 19 women were not reported in the press.

At least 18 women were killed by their husbands/boyfriends, and six women were killed by family members such as the father or grandson. Three women were killed by their son-in-laws and three women by male friends.

Men killed nine women outside the home, in places like on the street or in forested areas, and 21 women inside the home.

Men killed 21 women with firearms, six women with sharp objects, and one woman by strangling them. Men burnt one woman inside the house. How men killed one woman was not reported in the press.

Judicial proceedings There were 25 perpetrators who killed women. Only 0 perpetrators were arrested. Seven perpetrators committed suicide. The process of the two perpetrators was reported in the press as "escaped" while at least five perpetrators were detained. The judicial proceedings of two perpetrators was not reported in the press.

Child murder

Men killed one child in December. This number was three in the same month last year. The child had migrated from Syria to Turkey and was a child worker. The perpetrator was the employer.

Provinces where men killed children Adıyaman (1)

The name of the child killed by men Abdullah El Hamud

Judicial proceedings The perpetrator killing the child was arrested.

Harassment

Men harassed at least five women in December. This figure was 16 in the same month last year.

Two incidents of harassment were systematic. Men harassed four women verbally and physically, and one woman experienced online harassment.

Men harassed women outside the home in areas such as streets.

At least two women were harrassed by male friends, two women by an agriculture worker, and one woman by a driver.

Provinces where men harassed women Denizli (2), İstanbul (1), Kütahya (1), Samsun (1)

Judicial proceedings There were four perpetrators who harassed women. Two perpetrators were arrested, one perpetrator has been sentenced to house arrest. The judicial proceedings of one perpetrator was not reported in the press.

Child abuse

In December, men abused at least five girls and boys. Last year, in the same month, this number was 29.

The men abused eight children in places outside their homes.

One child was abused by the man she was being forced into marriage with, one child by seven friends. Those who abused three children were not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Bursa (1), İstanbul (1), Konya (1), Tokat (2)

Judicial proceedings There were ten perpetrators who abused children. Nine perpetrators were arrested, investigation has s been started about one perpetrator.

Sexual assault/rape

In December, men raped one woman according to information reported in the press. Last year, in the same month, this number was six. One woman was raped by her friend.

Men raped one woman inside the home.

Province where men raped women İstanbul (1).

Judicial proceedings There was one perpetrator who raped women. He was arrested.

Violence/injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 38 women in December. This figure was 65 in the same month last year. At least four women were hospitalized in serious condition. At least seven women were injured by men despite restraining orders.

Provinces where men inflicted violence against women Aksaray (1), Ankara (2), Antep (1), Çanakkale (1), Edirne (14), Hatay (1), İstanbul (12), İzmir (1), Kırklareli (1), Kocaeli (2), Sakarya (1), Samsun (1)

At least 29 women were injured by their husbands/boyfriends, one woman by her son-in-law, four women by their sons, two women by a driver and two women by her friends.

Men injured four women due to "jealousy" and at least 20 women because they "did not want to reconcile, wanted to separate." The reasons for injuring 14 women by men have not been disclosed in the media.

Men physically assaulted 47 women, injured three women with sharp objects, and three women with firearms. Men burnt a woman with a corrosive substance

Men injured 23 women inside their homes and 11 women in places like public transportation, parks, and streets outside the home. Where men injured four women was not reported in the press.

Judicial proceedings There were at least 38 male perpetrators who injured women. None of the perpetrators were arrested. The status of three perpetrators was reported as "fled." One perpetrator was released. Legal proceedings were initiated against at least 14 perpetrators. Six perpetrators were taken into custody. Two perperrators committed suicide. Legal proceedings for 12 perpetrators have not been reported in the media.

Forced sex work

In December, men forced at least 35 women to do sex work. This number was 56 in the same month last year. 14 women were not citizens of Turkey.

Provinces where women were forced to do sex work Antalya (6), Bursa (5), Denizli (5), Kütahya (13), Mersin (4), Rize (2)

Judicial proceedings There was 30 perpetrators who forced women to do sex work. 19 perpetrators were arrested. 11 perpetrators were released.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier." We add the violence committed on children by men, to make the extent of violence visible.

(EMK/PE)