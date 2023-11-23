Men killed 3 thousand 151 women in ten years

According to the news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and agencies; men killed at least 289 women in many provinces of Turkey in the 324 days from January 1, 2023, to November 21, 2023.

13 women whom the men killed were refugees.

In the 324 days between January 1, 2023 and November 23, 2023, deaths of at least 228 women reported in the press were "suspicious."

Male violence data of the last 10 years "The İstanbul Convention saves lives." Men killed at least 3151 women and injured at least 6005 women between 2013 and November 21 2023. Feminicide: 3151 Violence: 6005 Child Murder: 208 Abuse: 2246 Rape: 937 Suspicious death: 979 Harassment: 2372 Forced sex work: 3622

Men violence data of 2023

According to the male violence data reflected in the press between January 1 - November 21, men killed 288 women, harrassed 350 women, abused 116 women, inflicted violence on 681 women, and raped 16 women. Men forced at least 335 women to sex work. The deaths of 228 women were reflected in the press as "suspicious" and men killed at least 23 children within this period.

Who killed the women?

186 women were killed by husbands, ex-husbands/boy friends, 50 women were killed by family members such as the father, brother or son.

17 women were killed by friends/workmates, eight women by their son-in-laws, nine by their neighbors. One woman was kiilled by the son of an employee, four women by relatives. The degree of acquintance between the men and 13 women they killed was not reported in the press.

How did the men kill the women?

Men killed 165 women with firearms, 92 women with sharp objects, 11 women by strangling them, six women by beating, 5 women by throwing out of the balcony.

Men killed three women by burning them, two women with stones and one women by running her over with a vehicle. How men killed four women was not reflected in the press.

Where did the men kill the women?

Men killed 72 women outside the house such as on the street, in a hotel room, in a park, in forested area, and 199 women at home. Where men killed 17 women was not reflected in the press.

With which “excuses” did the men kill the women?

Men killed at least 87 women because "they wanted to break up or did not want to make peace."

Men killed at least 10 women due to jealousy. and 7 women using their economic needs as excuses.

Men killed one woman because of "being bothered", one woman "because she did not care for his mother" and one woman because she had pain. Men killed four women because they "made noise." Men's "excuses" for killing 177 women were not reported in the press.

Judicial proceedings There were at least 286 male perpetrators who killed women. Some men killed more than one woman. 105 perpetrators were arrested, 78 perpetrators were taken into custody. 67 perpetrators committed suicide. The legal process of 16 perpetrators was reflected in the press as "escaped." The legal process of 29 perpetrators was not reflected in the press at all while one perpetrator was released.

"We wll not lose one more of us"

There has been no news about Gülistan Doku, a student at Munzur University since January 5, 2020.

Some highlighted details regarding feminicide between January 1 and November 23, 2022 according to the male violence monitoring report prepared by bianet...

January

*Men killed at least six women despite protection orders.One woman killed by men was a trans.

February

*We see that cases of male violence are not reflected in the media following the great tragedy of the earthquakes on February 6.

*Men killed at least two women despite protection orders.

March

*Men killed at least four women despite protection orders.

April

*Men killed at least six women despite protection orders.

May

*Men killed at least three women despite protection orders. One woman was killed by a noncommissioned officer.

June

Men killed at least four women despite protection orders. Four women that men killed were citizens of Turkmenistan.

July

*A murder has been solved: A man named M.D. killed a woman named A.B. in Mersin. The man has been arrested. The incident came to light on June 28 when a woman's body was found in a rural area. It was revealed that the man named M.D. has a finalized prison sentence of 35 years for 41 separate crimes, escaped from prison, and has been using someone else's identity for 3 years.

August

*One women that men killed was a citizen of France. Men killed at least four women despite protection orders.

September

*Men killed at least eight women despite protection orders. Some perpetrators ( 2) killed women after being released from prison. Among the men who killed women, one was a village guard and one was a police officer.

October

*Men killed at least six women despite protection orders. One man who killed a woman was a police officer. One woman was a citizen of Georgia.

The names of the women men killed January Aslı Y., Aysun Ahnas, Ayşegül T., Ayşenur Akkurt, Bedriye E., Canan Ö. Canan S., Cansu Demirel, Dilara Gültay, Ecem Seçkin*, Emine E., Esengül K., Fadime Aç, Fatma E., Filiz Kaplan, Hülya Çetinkaya, Mine A., Muhbet C., N.U., Nevmiye Vural, Nurcan İnan, Pelin Sezer, S.Ü., Sema D., Sultan B., Sunay T., Şirvan G., Tuğçe C., Ummuhan Zerrin U., Ülkü Deniz E., Zerrin Büyük. February Ayşegül Şimşek, B.G.T., Bahar Kırbaş, Cansu Güneş, Filiz A., Gülistan Y., Leyla Seyidova, Melis A., Sevim T., Sultan Duran, Yeter Zorba. March Arzu T., Aslı A., Aysel G., Canan B., Cemile K., D.R, Ebru Tekin, Elena S., Gaye G., Murat Atmaca, Muzaffer Ç., Rabia T., Sabriye K., Sultan S., Tuba A., Tülay Erşahin Y., Umida Tulyaganova, Yasemin Ö., Yeliz G., Zehra Çatal, Zeynep A., Zeynep F., Zülfiye D. April Ayşe Mandal, Buket Y., Canan Çimen, Ebru G., Ebru Güneş, Emine T., Hanife Doymuş, Hatice Ö., M.K., Münevver Güneysu, Recibe K., Roza Göçmen, S.Ö., Sabiha G., Sakine S., Serap A., Serpil K., Sevim T., Sonay Gürsoy, Sudiye Akpınar, U.Ö., Yeşim A., Yeşim K., Zehra K. May Ada U., Adanur A., Basra D., Burcu C., Ceylan S., Derya Ş. , Dilek Ö. , Dürdane K. , Ebru U., Emine Erdandoğdu, Esra A., Ezgi G., Fatma S. Fatma Uğur, Fincan K., Goncagül Ç., Gülay T., Hacer K., Hanife Burma, Hasret Çakır, Hatice B., İnaye Hellak, İptihel B., Jiyan B., Nazlı A., Nimet T., Saibe A., Semiha Bağ, Sevim Ç., Songül Ş., Sultan Kaya, Sümeyye Ergin, Şerife Yıldız, Tatiana A., Tuba A., Vezire E., Zeliha Temel, Zeynep Başaran. June Beyhan G., Bilge K., D.K., Dudu Y., Elena David, Fatma A., Fidan Bahçecioğlu, Gözde Vural, Gülkamar Hanimova, İpek Çiçek, Karbeyaz Ç., Laçin Geldiyazova, Leyla Geldiyazova, Mahi Aydos, Melek B., Mohri E., Mürüvvet Ç., Nermin Y., Nuriye A., Ö.B., Sevgi Ağı, Sinem A., Sultan E., Şengül K., Zeliha Y. July Aysel E., Büşra A., Dilan Y., Fatma A., Gamze D., Gönül Er, Gülten A., Hedra A., Kader Akşan, Kader G., Kübra Ö., Melek Baştürk, Merve Girişmek, Nazlı Şahin, Saime Şahin, Sema Ç., Semra Elmas, Sevinç A., Sultan Zencirci, Suzan Ç., Zehra Aysel Ç., Zübeyde T. August Ayla O., Ayşe Çetin, Binnaz D., Büşra A., Deniz S., Derin S., Derya P., Elif B., Esma Kalanderli, Fatma Duygu Ö., Fatma S., Fouza Lounici, Gamze A., Gizem Kılınç, Gülfidan Öztürk, İklime B., Ivanna C., Leyla K., Melek Y., Merve Acar, Meryem Ç., N.A., Nalie S., Nazlı Duman, Nuket G., Safa R., Sümeyye Y., Şerife Başaran, Uygun İncirli, Yıldız Çınar, Züleyha A. September Anastasia Emelianova, Ayfer Akbay, Ayşe A., Berno Adilova, Birsen T., Cansu Dönmez, Cemile G., Çiğdem Demir, Damla D., , Edanur Çoban, Emine Y., Ezgi Gülizar, Fatma Ö., Fatma Y., Fatoş Çetin, Gülseren G., Hatice Abdullah, Kızhanım D., Medine Y., Meliha Uludağ, Mislina Ölmez, Nadire G., Nazife Çetinkök, Nazik Bartan, Nazlı K., Nurgün Demir, Özlem K., Özlem Yürük, Peri D., Rebia Gül Arı, S.G., Saadet Ölmez, Sabriye B., Safiye Vardar, Semra Ö., Sıddıka A., Yeliz K., Zehra A., Zehra G., Zeliha A., Zeliha Ö., Zhala Baghırova. October Ayfer Kaya, Aysel G. , Ayşe C., Bahriye Ş., Banesha Mamisheva, Beyzanur Kaya, D.T., Elvin Ö., Fulya Aslan, Hatice D., Münevver A., Nahide Şimşek, Radiye K., Sahra Y., Seda E., Sedanur Güven, Sema D., Serap, Şerife B., Tansu A., Züleyha A. November Atike Eroğlu, Ayan Mohomed Dhoba, Ayşe Acar, Aytan N., Çiğdem D., Devrim G., Doğa G., E.D., Fidan U., Filiz Çilingir, Hasibe S., Işıl Deniz P., Kezban G., Neşe K., Özlem Ülker, Pınar Bektaş, Sevgi T., Sevilay N., Zekiye E., Zeynep Özdemir.

