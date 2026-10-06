Men killed 27 women in September

According to news reports compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and news agencies, men killed at least 27 women in September. Men also killed at least four men who were with the women.

In September, men injured at least 52 women, abused 19 girls and boys, and harassed 28 women. Men forced 26 women into sex work.

Men killed 222 women in the first eight months of 2026.

In August, the deaths of at least 31 women and 14 children were classified as “suspicious” cases where it could not be definitively determined whether they were gender-based.

Suspicious deaths of women reported in the media in September Adıyaman (2), Aksaray (1), Amasya (1), Antep (2), Aydın (2), Bolu (1), Bursa (1), Çorum (1), Edirne (1), Eskişehir (1), İstanbul (1), Karaman (2), Kastamonu (1), Kayseri (1), Kırşehir (1), Kütahya (1), Malatya (1), Manisa (3), Mersin (1), Muğla (3), Ordu (1), Urfa (2).

Suspicious deaths of children reported in the media in September Adıyaman (1), Aydın (1), Hakkari (1), İzmir (1), Konya (1), Mardin (1), Muğla (2), Samsun (1), Urfa (4), Van (1).

2026–2024 male violence In the first nine months of 2026, men killed 222 women, harassed 160 women, abused 175 children, committed acts of violence against 447 women, and raped 94 women. Men forced at least 871 women into sex work. While the deaths of 372 women were reported in the media as “suspicious,” men killed at least 17 children. In the first nine months of 2025, men killed 224 women, harassed 164 women, abused 169 children, committed acts of violence against 561 women, and raped eight women. Men forced at least 805 women into sex work. While the deaths of 347 women were reported in the media as “suspicious,” men killed at least 51 children. In the first nine months of 2024, men killed 278 women, harassed 60 women, abused 117 children, committed acts of violence against 443 women, and raped 11 women. Men forced at least 327 women into sex work. While the deaths of 211 women were reported in the press as “suspicious,” men killed at least 32 children.

Femicide

Men killed 27 women in September. Last year, the number was 24 for the same month.

Names of women killed by men in September Ayfer Ç., Ayşe K., Ayşe Pabuccu, Ayşegül C., Ayşegül Yaşar, Berfin Zelal Kaya, Betül A., Buse A.G., Cemile Engel, Didar F., Dilek B., Emine Ç., Fadime S., Fadime Ü., Fatma Çiğil, Gül T., Hasret E., Hayriye Ü., İpek İ., Kezban Kabukçu, Merve K., N.K., Nalan Temelkıran, Narin S., Nursel Akyol, Seher G., Yasemin Yanık.

Men killed nine women because they wanted to break up or refused to reconcile. They also killed one woman with the intent to rob her. The motives behind the killings of 17 women were not reported in the media.

Twenty-one women were killed by their husbands, boyfriends, or former fiancés; two women were killed by men who were their sons or relatives. One woman was killed by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, one by a neighbor, and one by a male thief. The identity of the man who killed one woman was not reported in the media.

Men killed 12 women inside their homes and 15 women outside their homes.

Men killed 16 women with firearms and six women with bladed weapons. Men also strangled two women, set one woman on fire, and set another woman on fire.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (1), Antep (1), Ankara (1), Antalya (2), Batman (1), Çorum (1), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (2), Elazığ (1), Hatay (1), Isparta (1), İstanbul (1), Konya (1), Kocaeli (1), Kütahya (1), Manisa (2), Maraş (1), Mersin (1), Muğla (1), Osmaniye (2), Sakarya (2), Tekirdağ (1).

Legal proceedings Eylül’de kadınları öldüren en az 31 fail vardı. 21 erkek tutuklandı. Yedi fail intihar etti. Üç fail serbest bırakıldı.

Femicide solved in September In an investigation that began after the remains of a woman named Dilek Kalkan—who went missing in Diyarbakır in 2013—were found in 2014, seven individuals—C.K., S.K., E.K., H.A., K.K., M.B., and F.B.—were taken into custody. It was determined that Nigâr B., a woman who went missing 30 years ago in Artvin, was killed by her husband, Z.B. The man was apprehended while living alone in a cave in a forested area.

Child murder

In September, two children were killed by men. Last year, the number was nine during the same month.

Both children were killed by their fathers.

Names of the children killed by men Efnan, Muhammed P.

Provinces where men killed children Batman (2)

Legal proceedings There was one perpetrator. He killed himself.

Harassment

In September, men harassed at least 28 women. Last year, the number was 10 for the same month.

Men harassed 27 women outside the home and one woman inside the home. The women were harassed by male pharmacists, male passengers, and male coworkers.

Provinces where men harassed children Ankara (4), Antalya (7), Aydın (1), Eskişehir (1), İstanbul (4), Muğla (2), Ordu (1), Samsun (1), Sakarya (2), Zonguldak (1). Dört il yansımadı.

Legal proceedings There were 21 male perpetrators who harassed women. At least nine perpetrators were arrested; investigations were launched against two; legal proceedings are ongoing for two; and two were taken into custody. Two were released; one was placed under judicial supervision; one was hospitalized; one filed a complaint; and one was removed from their position.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 19 girls and boys in September. Last year, the number was 18 for the same month.

One child was abused by his father, and one by his teacher. The identities of the men who abused 17 children were not reported in the press. Men abused one child inside the home and 18 children outside the home.

Provinces where men abused children Antep (1), Antalya (1), Bartın (1), Çanakkale (2), Diyarbakır (1), Eskişehir (2), İstanbul (3), Konya (1), Samsun (2), Sivas (1), Tekirdağ (2), Zonguldak (2).

Legal proceedings There were 24 perpetrators who abused children. Seventeen perpetrators were arrested. Four perpetrators were taken into custody. One perpetrator fled. The legal proceedings for four perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Sexual assault/rape

In September, men raped three women. Last year, during the same month, this number was one.

One woman was raped by her husband. The identities of the seven men who raped two women were not reported in the media.

Men raped one woman inside her home and two women outside their homes.

Provinces where men raped women Antalya (1), Samsun (1), İzmir (1).

Legal proceedings There were eight perpetrators. One or two perpetrators were taken into custody. Arrest warrants were issued for six perpetrators.

Violence/assault

Men injured at least 52 women in September. Last year, during the same month, this number was 71.

At least nine women were hospitalized with injuries.

Provinces where men committed violence against women

Adana (2), Aksaray (1), Antep (1), Antalya (1), Bursa (3), Denizli (1), Edirne (19), Eskişehir (1), Isparta (1), İstanbul (6), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (1), Kütahya (1), Manisa (2), Mardin (1), Mersin (1), Osmaniye (1), Samsun (4), Tokat (1), Urfa (3)

Men injured at least 2 women because they “did not want to reconcile or wanted to break up.” The “pretext” for men injuring 50 women was not reported in the press.

Men injured 38 women inside the home and 14 women outside the home.

Men injured 41 women by beating them. Men injured five women with firearms and four women with sharp objects. Men threw one woman off a balcony and attempted to abduct another.

Provinces men inflicted violence against women Adana (2), Aksaray (1), Antep (1), Antalya (1), Bursa (2), Denizli (1), Edirne (19), Eskişehir (1), Isparta (1), İstanbul (6), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (1), Kütahya (1), Manisa (2), Mardin (1), Mersin (1), Osmaniye (1), Samsun (5), Tokat (1), Urfa (3).

Legal proceedings There were at least 54 perpetrators who committed violence against women. Only 15 of the perpetrators were arrested. Legal proceedings were initiated against 26 perpetrators. Eleven perpetrators were taken into custody. The legal proceedings for two perpetrators were not reported in the media.

Forced sex work

In September, men forced at least 26 women into sex work. Last year, the number was eight for the same month. Children were also among those forced into sex work.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Adana (11), Muğla (15)

Legal proceedings There were 25 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. At least 15 perpetrators were arrested. Eight perpetrators were taken into custody. Two perpetrators were released.

Açıklama bianet'in erkek şiddeti çetelesinde basına yansıyan ve sadece erkek şiddeti sonucu hayatını kaybeden kadınlara yer veriyoruz. Toplumsal cinsiyet temelli olmayan şiddet vakalarını ve cinayetleri çeteleye almıyoruz. Faili henüz belirlenememiş kadın cinayetleri ve şüpheli kadın ölümlerini sene boyunca aylık çetelelere not ediyoruz ancak başlıktaki sayıya eklemiyoruz. Sene sonunda, çetelelerde yer alan bu faili belirlenememiş cinayetler ve şüpheli ölümlerin akıbetini araştırarak, zaman içinde aydınlatılan vakaları eğer toplumsal cinsiyet temelli ise çeteleye ekliyoruz. Masumiyet karinesi gereği resmi olarak evli çiftlerde kadının ve erkeğin soyadını kısaltarak yazıyoruz. İntihar ve intihara teşebbüs vakalarını sadece kadın geçmişinde şiddet/sistematik şiddete maruz kaldıysa çeteleye dâhil ediyoruz. Bu intihar vakalarına ayrı bir kategoride yer veriyoruz ve başlığa taşıdığımız sayıya dâhil etmiyoruz. Ayrıca kadının doğrudan hedef olmadığı toplu cinayet haberlerini de, eğer tartışmaya sebep olan konu toplumsal cinsiyet temelli değilse çeteleye dâhil etmiyoruz. Çetelelerde yer alan meslek grupları, sadece şiddet olayının meslekle bağlantılı olduğu durumları kapsıyor. Örneğin, "Kadını, evinde, profesyonel asker olan kocası ateşli silahla öldürdü" gibi. Erkeklerin, çocuklara uyguladığı şiddeti de şiddetin boyutlarının görünür olması açısından çeteleye ekliyoruz.

(EMK)