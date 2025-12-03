Men killed 25 women in November

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and agencies, men killed at least 25 women and six children in August.

Men subjected at least 33 women to violence, abused at least 23 girls and boys, and harassed 27 women. Men forced 20 women into sex work.

At least 37 women and eight children died in November in suspicious cases where it could not be clearly determined that the deaths were caused by male violence.

Provinces of suspicious deaths of women Adana (1), Adıyaman (2), Aksaray (1), Ankara (1), Antalya (2), Aydın (1), Antep (2), Bursa (1), Burdur (1), Çankırı (1), Çorum (1), Düzce (1), Edirne (1), Elazığ (1), Eskişehir (2), Isparta (1), İzmir (2), Karaman (1), Kastamonu (1), Kayseri (1), Malatya (2), Mardin (2), Nevşehir (1), Ordu (2), Sakarya (1), Urfa (1), Zonguldak (3).

Provinces of suspicious deaths of children Aydın (1), Elazığ (1), İstanbul (1), Kastamonu (1), Maraş (1), Samsun (1), Van (2).

2025-2021 Male Violence Data In the first eleven months of 2025, men killed 271 women, harassed 187 women, abused 206 children, assaulted 673 women, and raped 13 women. Men forced at least 1,015 women into sex work. While the deaths of 419 women were “suspicious,” men killed at least 60 children. In the first eleven months of 2024, men killed 359 women, harassed 120 women, abused 209 children, assaulted 592 women, and raped 14 women. Men forced at least 555 women into sex work. While the deaths of 282 women were “suspicious,” men killed at least 41 children. In the first eleven months of 2023, men killed 303 women, harassed 350 women, abused 118 children, assaulted 707 women, and raped 17 women. Men forced at least 336 women into sex work. While the deaths of 251 women were “suspicious,” men killed at least 27 children. In the first eleven months of 2022, men killed 308 women, harassed 140 women, abused 209 children, assaulted 728 women, and raped 26 women. Men forced at least 386 women into sex work. In the first eleven months of 2022, the deaths of 171 women were “suspicious,” while men killed at least 36 children in the first eleven months of the year. In the first eleven months of 2021, men killed 290 women, harassed 412 women, abused 171 children, and raped 89 women. Men forced at least 642 women into sex work and assaulted and injured at least 732 women. In the first eleven months of 2021, the deaths of 199 women were “suspicious,” while men killed at least 30 children.

Murder solved in November The perpetrators of the murder of Nurşen Ş., a four-month pregnant woman whose body was found in a water well near her home in Mardin on July 15, 2016, have been found. Her cousins, a man named M.U.G. and his brother M.G., were arrested in connection with the incident. In Çorum, it was determined that the person who sexually assaulted and stabbed to death a woman named A.Ş. (71) in her home in 2014 was her caregiver, a man named M.E.Y. (34). The man, who had a criminal record, was arrested on charges of “intentional killing,” “sexual assault,” and “violation of the inviolability of the home.”

Cinayet

Men killed at least 25 women in November. Last year, the number was 32 in the same month.

Names of the women killed by men in Octoner Arzu Khalılova, Aydan Vural, Berna Kaya, Büşra K., Ebru Kekilli, Emine Ç., Fatma G., Feride S., Firdevs A., İlknur T., İsmet B., M.M., Melisa Kölekçi, Meryem Ş., Münire Y., Nermin Tirit, Nuran Şimşek, Nurselen G., Rabia A., Rümeysa Sanpur, Selvi Kavas, Sümeyye Y., Türkan Demirci, Yasemin Bulut, Zehra Ö.

Provinces where men killed women Aksaray (1), Ankara (1), Antep (1), Antalya (1), Bilecik (1), Bursa (2), Diyarbakır (2), Edirne (1), Elazığ (1), Erzurum (1), İstanbul (4), İzmir (2), Kars (1), Kayseri (3), Kırklareli (1), Mardin (1), Mersin (1).

Men killed four women because they wanted to separate/divorce or did not want to reconcile, and one woman because she rejected him. Men's pretexts for killing 20 women were not reported in the press.

Seventeen women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, three by male coworkers or friends, one by her son-in-law, one by her son, one by her son-in-law, and one by a man with whom she had a feud. The degree of closeness between the men who killed the women was not reported in the press.

Men killed 18 women inside the home and seven women outside the home.

Men killed 21 women with firearms and four women with cutting instruments.

Legal proceedings There were 39 male perpetrators who killed women. Only 17 perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator's legal process was reported in the press as having “escaped.” Eight perpetrators committed suicide. At least 13 perpetrators were also taken into custody.

Child murder

Men killed at least six children in November. Last year, the number was two in the same month.

Three children were killed by their father, two by a neighbor. The relationship of the man who killed one child was not reported in the press.

Men killed four children with firearms and two children with cutting instruments. Men killed three children inside the home and three children outside the home.

Provinces where men killed children Antalya (2), İstanbul (2), Mardin (1), Urfa (1)

Names of the children killed by men A.A., H.Y.Y., İklimya S., M.G, Meg G., Samyeli K.

Legal proceedings There were five perpetrators who killed the children. Two perpetrators were arrested, and two perpetrators escaped.

Harassment

Men harassed at least nine women in November. This number was 20 in the same month last year.

Men harassed women in outdoor areas such as gardens and hospitals.

Men took photos/videos of two women and verbally and physically harassed seven women.

While a pharmacist harassed one woman, the identities of the men who harassed at least eight women were not disclosed to the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Bursa (1), Edirne (1), İstanbul (1), Kocaeli (1), Zonguldak (5).

Legal proceedings There were five perpetrators who harassed women. Four perpetrators were released, and an investigation was launched against one perpetrator.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 23 girls and boys in November. Last year, the number was 34 in the same month.

Men abused 22 children in places such as religious boarding schools, parking lots, schools, and hospitals, and two children at home.

At least three children were abused by a relative, three by a neighbor, three by their father, two by their employer, one by their hairdresser, and one by their boyfriend. Seven children were abused by male teachers. The relationship of the man who abused at least three children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Adana (2), Antep (2), Antalya (2), Aydın (1), İstanbul (2), Karabük (1), Kocaeli (1), Mardin (1), Muğla (3), Sakarya (1), Samsun (1), Van (5), Zonguldak (1).

Legal proceedings There were 19 perpetrators who abused children. Ten men were arrested. Three were released. The legal proceedings of at least six perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Sexual assault/rape

Men raped three women in November. Last year, the number was one in the same month.

The identities of the six men who assaulted two women were not disclosed to the press. One woman was assaulted by her husband.

One of the women raped by the men had a mental disability.

The men raped two women outside the home and one woman inside the home.

Provinces where men raped women Afyon (1), Antalya (1), Denizli (1)

Legal proceedings There were eight perpetrators who raped women. Two perpetrators were arrested. Six perpetrators were also taken into custody.

Violence/assault

Men assaulted at least 33 women in November. Last year, the number was 71 in the same month. Six women were hospitalized with serious injuries. At least four women were assaulted by men despite protection orders. One of the women was Ukrainian.

Provinces where men committed violence against women Adana (1), Antalya (2), Balıkesir (1), Bursa (2), Edirne (6), Gümüşhane (1), İstanbul (5), İzmir –(1), Kayseri (3), Kocaeli (2), Kırklareli (1), Muğla (1), Muş (1), Samsun (4), Şırnak (1), Urfa (1).

At least 27 women were injured by their husbands or boyfriends. One woman was injured by her father, one by her patient, and one by her friend. The relationship between the man who injured three women and his victims was not reported in the press.

Men injured seven women because they did not want to reconcile/wanted to separate. The reason for the men injuring 26 women was not reported in the press.

Men injured one woman with a firearm, beat 25 women, and injured six women with a cutting tool. Men hit and injured one woman.

Men injured 16 women inside their homes and 15 women in outdoor areas such as streets, parks, and hospitals. The location where men injured two women was not reported in the media.

Legal proceedings

Only 12 perpetrators who harmed women were arrested. Legal proceedings were initiated against 12 perpetrators. Five perpetrators were taken into custody. One perpetrator was issued a restraining order. The legal proceedings against two perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Forced sex work

Men forced at least 20 women into sex work in November. Last year, the number was 179 in the same month. Five women forced into sex work were not Turkish citizens.

Provinces where men forced women into sex work Erzincan (5), Samsun (5), Tekirdağ (10).

Legal proceedings There were ten perpetrators who forced women into sex work. One perpetrator was taken into custody, and nine perpetrators were arrested.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK/VK)