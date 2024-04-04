Men killed 24 women in March

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites and news agencies, men killed at least 24 women and three children in March.

Additionally, the deaths of at least 31 women reported in the press were suspected cases of femicides.

Men killed 89 women in the first three months of the year.

Provinces where suspicious deaths occurred Antalya (5), Çorum (1), Burdur (1), Bursa (2), Denizli (1), Edirne (1), Isparta (2), İstanbul (3), Karabük (2), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (2), Malatya (1), Muğla (1), Samsun (3), Şırnak (1), Trabzon (2), Zonguldak (2).

Femicide

Men killed at least 24 women in March. This figure was 23 in the same month last year.

Men killed at least 5 men who were together with the woman they killed.

Men killed at least 4 women despite restraining orders. One of the men who killed women was a police officer and one was a petty officer.

The women killed by men in March Antika A., Asude Helen B., Ayşe İ., Canan K., Derya Ç., Duygu C., Emine Ö., Esra U., Esra Yılmaz, Feray Balkan, Gülhan Esen, Hüsna F., İlayda Alkan, İpek T., İrem Falay, Kadriye B. , Mervegül Bayer , Naile Y., Neşe G., Sabiha Ç., Serap Y., Sibel Kavıllı, Zahide Y., Zeynep B.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (1), Adıyaman (1), Ankara (2), Antalya (1), Batman (1), Bitlis (1), Çanakkale (1), Erzurum (2), İstanbul (7), İzmir (3), Kocaeli (1), Kütahya(1), Mersin (1), Muğla (1).

Men killed 14 women because "they wanted to break up or did not want to make peace" and 2 women due to jealousy. Men's “excuses” for killing 8 women were not reported in the press.

At least 19 women were killed by their husbands/boyfriends, and 4 women were killed by family members such as the father or grandson, one woman was killed by her son-in-law. The degree of acquaintance between one woman and the man who killed her was not reported in the press.

Men killed 10 women using sharp objects and 14 women with firearms.

Men killed 6 women outside the home, in places like on the street or in forested areas, and 18 women inside the home.

Judicial proceedings

Kadınları öldüren en az 24 fail erkek vardı. Sadece altı fail tutuklandı. Sekiz fail gözaltına alındı. Altı fail intihar eti. Bir fail “kaçtı”, bir fail hakkında da soruşturma başlatıldı. En az iki failin hukuki süreci basına yansımadı.

Child murder

Men killed three children in March. This number was four in the same month last year.

Two children were killed by their father and one by her boyfriend.

Men killed children using firearms.

Provinces where men killed children Aydın (1), Kütahya (1), Van (1).

Names of the children killed by men Ömür Arslan, Kadem Can Ç., ismi yansımayan bir bebek.

Judicial proceedings There were 3 perpetrators. One of them was arrested and two committed suicide.

Harassment

Men harassed at least 8 women in March. This figure was 2 in the same month last year.

Men harassed three women verbally and physically. Two cases were systematic.

Men harassed women outside the home in areas such as streets.

The degree of acquaintance between 4 women and the man who harassed them was not reported in the press while one woman was harassed by the school principal where she worked and three women were harassed by an academic.

Provinces where men harassed women Aydın (1), Çanakkale (3), İstanbul (1), Kırklareli (1), Mardin (1), Sakarya (1).

Judicial proceedings There were 6 perpetrators who harassed women. One was arrested, one was detained. The judicial proceedings for 2 perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Child abuse

In March, men abused at least 15 girls and boys. Last year, in the same month, this number was 14.

Men abused 2 children in places outside their homes, such as schools and sports halls and 13 children places outside the house.

Three children were abused by a sports coach, one by a relative, three by a school principal, one by the neighborhood's grocer, one by an imam, one by a sergeant, one by an employer, and one by a neighbor. The degree of acquaintance between one man and the 3 children whom he abused was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Adana (2), Çorum (1), İstanbul (2), İzmir (1), Konya (1), Malatya (1), Maraş (3), Mersin (3), Tokat (1).

Judicial proceedings There were 11 perpetrators who abused children. 10 were arrested and one was detained.

Sexual assault/rape

No cases of sexual assault were reported in the press in March. This doesn’t mean such incidents didn’t happen.

Violence/injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 43 women in March. This figure was 66 in the same month last year. At least 4 women were hospitalized in serious condition. At least 6 women were injured by men despite restraining orders.

Provinces where men inflicted violence against women Antalya (2), Bursa (1), Denizli (1), Edirne (22), İstanbul (6), İzmir (1), Kayseri (4), Mardin (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (1), Urfa (1), Uşak (1), Van (1).

Men injured 18 women because "they wanted to break up or did not want to make peace” and 3 women because of “jealousy.” The "excuses" of men who injured 22 women were not reported in the press.

Men physically assaulted 34 women, injured 2 women with firearms and 4 women with a sharp object. Men burned down the house of a woman and injured one woman using a firearm. How men injured 22 women was not reported in the press.

Men injured 27 women inside their homes and 14 women in places like public transportation, parks, and streets outside the home.

Judicial proceedings There were at least 40 male perpetrators who injured women. Only 4 perpetrators were arrested. The status of three perpetrators was reported as "fled." Two perpetrators committed suicide. Legal proceedings have been initiated against 23 perpetrators. Legal proceedings for at least 3 perpetrators have not been reported in the media.

Forced sex work

In March, men forced at least 51 women to do sex work. This number was 102 in the same month last year. 10 women forced to do sex work were not citizens of Turkey.

Provinces where women were forced to do sex work Ankara (11), Aydın (4), Antalya (13), Bursa (5), Denizli (2), Edirne (1), Eskişehir (3), İzmir (7), Manisa (3), Osmaniye (2).

Judicial proceedings There was 48 perpetrators who forced women to do sex work. 35 perpetrators were arrested. 12 perpetrators were taken into custody.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier." We add the violence committed on children by men, to make the extent of violence visible.

