Men killed 23 women in August

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and agencies, men killed at least 23 women and seven girls in August.

Men subjected at least 76 women to violence, abused at least 13 girls and boys, and harassed 27 women. Men forced 33 women into sex work.

At least 44 women and 15 children died in August in suspicious cases where it could not be clearly determined that the deaths were caused by male violence.

Legitimate defense In Çorum, a man named C.D. sexually assaulted his son's wife, a woman named F.D. The woman shot and killed the man. The woman was taken into custody. An investigation was launched.

Provinces of suspicious deaths of women Ankara (1), Antep (1), Aydın (2), Balıkesir (2), Bolu (1), Denizli (1), Elazığ (1), Giresun (1), Isparta (2), Karaman (1), Kayseri (3), Kocaeli (1), Malatya (1), Mardin (2), Muğla (3), Osmaniye (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (2), Tekirdağ (3), Trabzon (1), Urfa (1), Van (1), Zonguldak (2), Çankırı (1), Çorum (1), İstanbul (3), İzmir (4)

Provinces of suspicious deaths of children Adıyaman (1), Balıkesir (1), Batman (2), Denizli (1), Giresun (1), Hatay (2), Isparta (1), Manisa (1), Nevşehir (1), Samsun (1), Van (1), İstanbul (2)

2021-2025 male violence data In the first eight months of 2025, men killed 200 women, harassed 154 women, abused 161 children, assaulted 490 women, and raped seven women. Men forced at least 797 women into sex work. While the deaths of 308 women were reported in the press as “suspicious,” men killed at least 42 children. In the first eight months of 2024, men killed 245 women, harassed 52 women, abused 103 children, subjected 398 women to violence, and raped eight women. Men forced at least 266 women into sex work. While the deaths of 190 women were reported as “suspicious,” men killed at least 31 children. In the first eight months of 2023, men killed 205 women, harassed 45 women, abused 88 children, assaulted 512 women, and raped eight women. Men forced at least 188 women into sex work. While the deaths of 170 women were reported in the press as “suspicious,” men killed at least 17 children. In the first eight months of 2022, men killed 222 women, harassed 102 women, abused 175 children, assaulted 534 women, and raped 21 women. Men forced at least 370 women into sex work. In the first eight months of 2022, the deaths of 132 women were reported in the press as “suspicious,” while men killed at least 30 children in the first eight months of the year. In the first eight months of 2021, men killed 208 women, harassed 106 women, abused 98 children, and raped 73 women. Men forced at least 429 women into sex work and assaulted and injured at least 552 women. In the first eight months of 2021, the deaths of 153 women were reported in the media as “suspicious,” while men killed at least 21 children.

Femicide

Men killed at least 23 women in August, compared to 27 in the same month last year.

One of the women killed by men in August was an Uzbek migrant, another was an Afghan migrant. One of the perpetrators was a police officer.

Names of the women killed in August Ayten A. – Burcu D. – Cevahir İnan – Didem Ö.A. – Eşe Adamhasan – F.K. – Fatıma Rahmani – Gonca A. – Kadriye E. – Kezban Süne – Najiba İ. – Nazlı D. – Nazlı S. – Neşe K. – Nıgına Sattarova – S.A. – Semra D. – Sevi̇ Yandık – Sevgül U. – Sinem S. – Songül Perçem – Tuğba S. – Çiğdem K.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (1), Ankara (1), Antep (1), Aydın (1), Ağrı (1), Balıkesir (1), Bursa (1), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (1), Isparta (1), Karabük (1), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (1), Konya (1), Mersin (2), Muğla (1), Trabzon (2), Urfa (1), İstanbul (2).

Men killed 15 women because they “wanted to leave, did not want to reconcile.” Men killed one woman to “rob her.” Men’s “excuses” for killing seven women were not reported in the press.

Twenty women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, one woman by her son, and one woman by her male neighbor. The degree of closeness of the man who killed a woman was not reported in the press.

Men killed 14 women inside the home and nine women outside the home.

Men killed 15 women with firearms, four women with cutting tools, and three women by beating them. Men also burned one woman.

Legal proceedings There were 27 male perpetrators who killed women. Eight perpetrators committed suicide. Sixteen perpetrators were arrested. Two perpetrators fled. One perpetrator was taken into custody.

Femicide solved in August

In İzmir, a man named N.E.T. (41) stabbed and killed his mother, Nilüfer Tuzlulu (63), and Yusuf Yıldırım (78), a man he lived with, in their home. The investigation revealed that the man had staged the murder to look like a robbery and buried the woman's phone and the murder weapon to hide them. The man was taken into custody and arrested. The incident, which took place on July 28, was reported in the press in August.

Child murder

Men killed at least seven children in August. Last year, the number was six in the same month.

Two children were killed by their father, two by a relative, one by an ex-partner, and one by their mother's friend. The relationship of the man who killed one child was not reported in the press.

Men killed five children inside the home and two children outside the home.

Men killed four children with firearms and two children with cutting instruments. One child was beaten to death.

Provinces where men killed children Antalya (1), Aydın (1), Denizli (2), İstanbul (1), Konya (1), Manisa (1).

Names of children killed by men Ali Bulgurcu – Duru 3. – Hatice F. – Hilal Özdemir – Servet K. – Ümit Atar – Yağız S.

Legal proceedings There were six perpetrators who killed the children. Two perpetrators committed suicide. Three perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator is being sought.

Harassment

In August, men harassed at least 27 women. This number was seven in the same month last year.

Men harassed six women inside their homes and 12 women in outdoor areas such as parks, hospitals, universities, streets, and avenues. The location where men harassed nine women was not reported to the press.

At least 12 women were harassed by actors/writers/comedians, one woman by an academic, one woman by a doctor, six women by their husbands or boyfriends, and two women by male neighbors. The relationship status of the five men who harassed at least five women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Ankara (1), Aydın (2), Bursa (2), Erzincan (1), Muğla (1), Urfa (2), İstanbul (18)

Legal proceedings There were 18 male perpetrators who harassed women. Only one perpetrator was arrested. One perpetrator was suspended from duty. Four perpetrators were taken into custody. One perpetrator was released under judicial supervision. The process for 11 perpetrators was reflected as “legal proceedings initiated/investigation initiated.”

Child abuse

Men abused at least 13 girls and boys in August. Last year, the number was 12 in the same month.

Two children were abused by their fathers, one by a specialist sergeant, one by the director of the rehabilitation center to which they were referred, and one by a neighbor. The identities of those who abused eight children were not disclosed to the press.

Provinces where men abused children Elazığ (1), Erzurum (1), İstanbul (2), Maraş (1), Şırnak (1), Zonguldak (2)

Legal proceedings



Legal proceedings There were 15 perpetrators. Only four perpetrators were arrested. Six perpetrators were taken into custody. Two perpetrators fled. The legal proceedings of three perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Sexual assault/rape

In August, a man raped three women.

One woman was raped by her husband, one by a retired imam, and one by a relative.

The men raped all three women inside their homes.

States where men rape raped women Uşak (1), Kastamonu (1), Çorum (1).

Legal proceedings There were three perpetrators. Two perpetrators were arrested. The legal proceedings of one perpetrator were not reported in the press.

Violence/assault

Men assaulted at least 76 women in August. Last year, the number was 63.

At least eight women were hospitalized with injuries.

At least 51 women were injured by their partners, such as their husbands, ex-husbands, or fiancés; four women were injured by relatives; two women were injured by neighbors; one woman was injured by a male colleague; one woman was injured by a taxi driver; and two women were injured by politicians. The relationship between at least 15 women and the men who injured them was not reported in the press.

Men injured at least 12 women because they “did not want to reconcile or wanted to separate.” The “excuse” for men injuring 64 women was not reported in the press.

Men injured 20 women inside the home and 50 women outside the home. The location where men injured six women was not reported in the press.

Men injured 66 women by beating them, six women with firearms, and four women with sharp instruments.

States where men inflicted violence on women Adana (3), Adıyaman (1), Aksaray (2), Ankara (2), Antep (2), Aydın (1), Bursa (3), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (29), Eskişehir (1), Hatay (1), Isparta (2), Karaman (1), Kastamonu (1), Kayseri (1), Kocaeli (1), Manisa (1), Muğla (2), Ordu (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (2), Tokat (1), Urfa (1), Yalova (1), İstanbul (11), İzmir (2)

Legal proceedings There were at least 76 perpetrators who committed violence against women. One perpetrator was fitted with an electronic ankle monitor. At least 9 perpetrators were taken into custody. Three perpetrators escaped. Three perpetrators were arrested. Legal proceedings were initiated against at least 54 perpetrators. The legal proceedings of six perpetrators were not reported in the media.

Forced sex work

In August, men forced at least 33 women into sex work. Last year, the number was 36 in the same month. Children were also among those forced into sex work.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work İstanbul (1), Iğdır (32)

Legal proceedings There were eight perpetrators who forced women into sex work. One perpetrator fled, seven perpetrators were arrested.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

