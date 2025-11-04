Men killed 22 women in October

According to data compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and agencies, men killed at least 22 women and three children in October.

Men subjected at least 79 women to violence in October, abused at least 14 girls and boys, and harassed 14 women. Men forced 150 women into sex work.

At least 35 women and 2 children died in October in suspicious cases where it could not be clearly determined that the deaths were caused by male violence.

Provinces of suspisious deaths of women Adıyaman (1), Aksaray (1), Antep (1), Antalya (1), Aydın (3), Balıkesir (1), Bartın (1), Bursa (2), Çankırı (1), Denizli (2), Edirne (1), Hakkari (1), Isparta (1), İstanbul (1), Kayseri (1), Konya (1), Malatya (3), Maraş (1), Muğla (1), Nevşehir (2), Ordu (2), Sakarya (1), Samsun (1), Siirt (1), Tekirdağ (1), Uşak (1), Van (1).

Provinces of suspicious deaths of children İzmir (1), Mardin (1).

2025-2021 Male violence data In the first ten months of 2025, men killed 246 women, harassed 178 women, abused 183 children, assaulted 640 women, and raped 10 women. Men forced at least 955 women into sex work. While the deaths of 382 women were “suspicious,” men killed at least 54 children. In the first ten months of 2024, men killed 327 women, harassed 100 women, abused 175 children, assaulted 521 women, and raped 13 women. Men forced at least 376 women into sex work. While the deaths of 240 women were “suspicious” in the press, men killed at least 39 children. In the first ten months of 2023, men killed 268 women, harassed 347 women, abused 110 children, subjected 647 women to violence, and raped 15 women. Men forced at least 334 women into sex work. While the deaths of 215 women were “suspicious,” men killed at least 19 children. In the first ten months of 2022, men killed 280 women, harassed 131 women, abused 205 children, subjected 675 women to violence, and raped 25 women. Men forced at least 386 women into sex work. In the first ten months of 2022, the deaths of 159 women were “suspicious,” while men killed at least 36 children in the first ten months of the year. In the first ten months of 2021, men killed 256 women, harassed 396 women, abused 160 children, and raped 87 women. Men forced at least 586 women into sex work and assaulted and injured at least 670 women. In the first ten months of 2021, the deaths of 183 women were “suspicious,” while men killed at least 27 children.

Femicide

Men killed at least 22 women in October, compared to 49 in the same month last year.

Women killed by men in October Aysel Karakoç, Belgin A., Binnur G., Burçin Rezak A., Ebru Kaya, Fatma Funda Görkem, Gülben Duru, Gülhanım B., Gülistan Görkem, Hakkı Eren, Hasiba A., Hilal B., İlknur Kertlez, İzade T., Keziban P.A, Meliha Keskin, Mine A., Muradiye Gökmen, Nilay Kotan, Serpil G., Suzan E., Şennur Ç.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (1), Ankara (1), Bolu (1), Çankırı (1), Denizli (1), Edirne (1), İstanbul (3), İzmir (4), Kayseri (2), Kocaeli (1), Manisa (1), Maraş (2), Siirt (1), Yalova (1), Zonguldak (1).

Men killed seven women because they wanted to separate/did not want to reconcile, and one woman because of a debt issue. The reason for the murder of 14 women by men was not reported in the press.

18 women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, three women by their sons/grandsons or other close relatives, and one woman by her husband's friend.

Men killed 12 women inside the home and 10 women outside the home. Men killed 16 women with firearms and six women with cutting instruments.

Legal proceedings There were 21 male perpetrators who killed women. 16 perpetrators were arrested. Four perpetrators committed suicide. One perpetrator escaped.

Child murder

Men killed at least three children in October. Last year, the number was eight in the same month.

Three children were killed by relatives, one by a neighbor, and one by a man who abused her in the village.

Men killed three children outside the home. Men killed three children with firearms.

Provinces where men killed children Konya (1), Mersin (1), Zonguldak (1).

Names of children killed by men Emir Ali A., Hasret Akkuzu, Yıldırım K.

Legal proceedings There were five male perpetrators who killed children. Three perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator committed suicide. One perpetrator was released under judicial supervision.

Harassment

Men harassed at least 14 women in October. This number was 40 in the same month last year.

Men harassed one woman inside the home and 13 women outside the home in places such as hospitals, streets, and buses.

Men harassed two women by taking their photos and verbally and physically harassed at least 12 women.

The identities of 13 men who harassed at least 10 women were not disclosed to the press. Two women were harassed by their boyfriends. Two women were harassed by male neighbors.

Provinces where men harassed women Ankara (2), Bayburt (1), Bolu (1), Edirne (1), İstanbul (7), Kocaeli (1), Sakarya (1).

Legal proceedings There were 15 perpetrators who harassed women. Legal proceedings were initiated against five perpetrators. Four perpetrators were detained. Four perpetrators escaped. The legal proceedings against two perpetrators were not reported to the press.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 14 girls and boys in October. Last year, the number was 58 in the same month.

One child was abused by a cousin, three children were abused by shopkeepers and cafe workers. The identity of the man who abused 10 children was not reported in the press.

Men abused 13 children in non-domestic settings such as schools, streets, and municipal buildings. One child was abused inside the home.

Provinces where men abused children Bursa (1), Düzce (2), Eskişehir (1), İstanbul (2), Konya (1), Manisa (1), Muğla (1), Zonguldak (5).

Legal proceedings There were 14 perpetrators. Seven of them were detained and seven were arrested.

Sexual assault/rape

In October, men raped two women. Last year, the number was two in the same month.

Men raped both women outside their homes.

Province where men raped women Ankara (2)

Legal proceedings There was one perpetrator. He was arrested.

Violence/assault

Men assaulted at least 79 women in October. Last year, the number was the same.

At least eight women were hospitalized with injuries.

Provinces where men committed violence against women Adana (2), Adıyaman (1), Afyon (1), Aksaray (1), Ankara (2), Antep (2), Antalya (1), Aydın (1), Bartın (1), Bolu (3), Bursa (2), Denizli (1), Edirne (20), Eskişehir (1), Giresun (1), İstanbul (17), İzmir (3), Kars (1), Kayseri (2), Kocaeli (6), Kütahya (1), Manisa (2), Sakarya (1), Samsun (2), Şırnak (1), Trabzon (1), Urfa (1), Uşak (1)

At least 49 women were injured by their husbands or boyfriends, seven trans women by police officers, two women by politicians, and eight women by family members such as fathers or sons. Four women were injured by male neighbors. The perpetrators of the injuries to nine women were not reported in the press.

Men injured at least 18 women because they “did not want to reconcile or wanted to leave.” The “excuse” for men injuring 61 women was not reported in the press.

Men injured 57 women outside the home and 22 women inside the home.

The men injured 54 women by beating them, 13 women with sharp objects, and nine women with firearms. The men burned two women and attempted to kidnap one woman.

Legal proceedings There were 74 perpetrators who committed violence against women. Legal proceedings were initiated against 28 of these perpetrators, 22 were detained, and 9 were arrested. Two perpetrators fled after the incident, and one was released on judicial supervision. It was determined that one perpetrator committed suicide and another was released. The legal proceedings of at least 10 perpetrators were not reported in the media.

Forced sex work

Men forced 150 women into sex work in October. Last year, the number was 49 in the same month. Children were also among those forced into sex work. Twenty-five women were not Turkish citizens.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Adana (20), Aydın (18), Bursa (23), İstanbul (14), İzmir (19), Mersin (14), Muğla (16), Nevşehir (6), Sinop (4), Trabzon (12), Yalova (4)

Legal proceedings There were 96 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. 61 perpetrators were arrested. 27 perpetrators were taken into custody. Eight perpetrators were released.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

