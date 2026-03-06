Men killed 22 women in February

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news websites, and agencies, men killed at least 22 women and one child in Feb 2026.

Men inflicted violence on at least 43 women, abused at least 14 girls and boys, and harassed nine women in Feb. Men forced 168 women into sex work.

The deaths of 42 women and 14 children occurred under suspicious circumstances in February, making it unclear whether the deaths were caused by male violence.

Suspicious women deaths reported in the press in February

Afyon (1), Amasya (1), Ankara (1), Antalya (3), Antep (1), Aydın (1), Balıkesir (1), Batman (1), Bursa (1), Çorum (1), Denizli (1), Diyarbakır (2), Düzce (1), Eskişehir (1), Giresun (1), İstanbul (4), Isparta (1), İzmir (3), Karabük (1), Kayseri (1), Kastamonu (1), Maraş (2), Mardin (1), Muğla (2), Nevşehir (1), Rize (1), Samsun (1), Siirt (1), Sinop (1), Tokat (1), Urfa (1), Yalova (1)

Femicide

Men killed at least 22 women in Feb; this number was 17 in the same month last year.

Women killed by men in February Alev Koç, Azize C., Aylin P.D., Aysun İmam, Beyzanur U.C., Cemile Yıldırım, Ceren Işık, Emine Ö., Emine Yusuf, Filiz Ş., Gönül A., Gül Seher Göksan, Gülten Ü., İlknur Kor, Kadriye A., Nurcan Bozyel, Nuran Çakaloğlu, Özlem A., Saliha T., Selma Y., Songül H., Zeynep Avaz

Provinces where men killed women in February Adana (1), Aksaray (1), Ankara (3), Antalya (2), Antep (1), Aydın (2), Hatay (1), İstanbul (2), Iğdır (1), Kocaeli (1), Manisa (1), Maraş (1), Muğla (1), Osmaniye (1), Sakarya (2), Van (1).

Men killed five women because they did not want to reunite or wanted to separate. The excuse of men for killing 17 women was not reported in the press.

Husbands or boyfriends killed 14 women, sons killed three women, friends or coworkers killed four women, and a burglar who entered the home killed one woman.

Men killed 14 women inside the home and eight women outside the home.

Men killed 12 women with firearms and six women with sharp objects. Men killed four women by strangulation.

Legal proceedings There were 30 perpetrator men who killed women. Only 25 perpetrators were arrested. Three perpetrators were detained. The Legal proceedings of two perpetrators was not reported in the press.

Child murder

Men killed at least one child in February 2026.

A father killed one child. He had been released from prison.

Province where men killed children Ankara (1)

Legal proceedings Bir fail vardı. İntihar etti.

Harassment

Men harassed at least nine women in February. This number was eight in the same month last year.

Men harassed one woman inside the home and eight women outside the home.

Friends harassed two women, a musician harassed one woman, and a tradesman harassed one woman. Information on who the numerous men were who harassed five women was not reported in the press.

Men harassed eight women through verbal and physical means and one woman by exposing his genitals.

Provinces where men harassed women Aydın (2), Edirne (1), İstanbul (4), Kocaeli (1), Samsun (1)

Legal proceedings Kadınları taciz eden 10 fail erkek vardı. İki fail tutuklandı. Altı fail hakkında yasal süreç başlatıldı.

Child abuse

Men abused at least 65 girls and boys in February. This number was five in the same month last year.

Men abused two children inside the home and 63 children in places outside the home such as schools and Quran courses.

Teachers abused at least 55 children, and fathers abused two children. Information on who the men were who abused eight children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Antalya (1), Aydın (1), Bursa (2), Giresun (1), İstanbul (4), Kocaeli (50), Muğla (1), Sakarya (2), Trabzon (1), Urfa (1), Zonguldak (1)

Legal proceedings There were 67 perpetrators who abused children. At least 58 perpetrators were arrested. Two perpetrators were detained. Two perpetrators were released. One perpetrator fled. The Legal proceedings of at least four perpetrators was not reported in the press.

Sexual Assault/Rape

According to data reported in the press, men raped one woman in February.

Two men who were friends raped one woman.

Province where men raped a woman Hatay (1).

Legal proceedings There were two perpetrators. Both perpetrators were arrested.

Violence/Injury

Men inflicted violence on at least 43 women in February. This number was 51 in the same month last year.

At least six women were hospitalized with injuries.

Husbands, fiancés, or ex-boyfriends inflicted violence on at least 28 women. Male relatives injured three women. Friends or coworkers injured four women. A doctor and a tradesman inflicted violence on two women. The degree of proximity of the men who injured six women was not reported in the press.

Men injured at least 16 women because they 'did not want to reunite or wanted to separate.' They injured two women because of 'jealousy' and one woman because they wanted to 'rob' her. The excuse of men for injuring 24 women was not reported in the press.

Men injured 32 women by beating, seven women with firearms, and three women with sharp objects. Men also burned one woman.

Men injured 20 women inside the home and 23 women outside the home.

Provinces where men inflicted violence on women Adana (1), Aksaray (3), Antalya (1), Antep (2), Bartın (1), Bursa (2), Çanakkale (2), Denizli (1), Dersim (1), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (11), Elazığ (1), Erzurum (1), İstanbul (6), İzmir (1), Malatya (1), Muğla (1), Nevşehir (1), Trabzon (1), Urfa (1), Zonguldak (1)

Legal proceedings Kadınlara şiddet uygulayan en az 43 fail vardı. En az dört fail tutuklandı. 23 fail hakkında soruşturma başlatıldı. 10 fail gözaltına alındı. İki fail intihar etti, bir fail kaçtı. Üç failin hukuki süreci basına yansımadı.

Forced sex work

In February, men forced at least 168 women into sex work. This number was 110 in the same month last year. Children were also among those forced into sex work. 33 women forced into sex work were not citizens of Turkey.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Balıkesir (3), Burdur (7), İzmir (13), Muğla (14), Sakarya (14), Urfa (58),Uşak (59)

Legal proceedings There were 82 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. 82 perpetrators were arrested.

Açıklama bianet'in erkek şiddeti çetelesinde basına yansıyan ve sadece erkek şiddeti sonucu hayatını kaybeden kadınlara yer veriyoruz. Toplumsal cinsiyet temelli olmayan şiddet vakalarını ve cinayetleri çeteleye almıyoruz. 18 yaşından küçüklerin işlediği cinayetleri ve suçları çeteleye almıyoruz. Faili henüz belirlenememiş kadın cinayetleri ve şüpheli kadın ölümlerini sene boyunca aylık çetelelere not ediyoruz ancak başlıktaki sayıya eklemiyoruz. Sene sonunda, çetelelerde yer alan bu faili belirlenememiş cinayetler ve şüpheli ölümlerin akıbetini araştırarak, zaman içinde aydınlatılan vakaları eğer toplumsal cinsiyet temelli ise çeteleye ekliyoruz. Masumiyet karinesi gereği resmi olarak evli çiftlerde kadının ve erkeğin soyadını kısaltarak yazıyoruz. Ruhsal bozuklukları olan kişilerin işledikleri cinayetleri de çeteleye almıyoruz (Şizofreni hastalarının işlediği cinayetler gibi). İntihar ve intihara teşebbüs vakalarını sadece kadın geçmişinde şiddet/sistematik şiddete maruz kaldıysa çeteleye dâhil ediyoruz. Bu intihar vakalarına ayrı bir kategoride yer veriyoruz ve başlığa taşıdığımız sayıya dâhil etmiyoruz. Ayrıca kadının doğrudan hedef olmadığı toplu cinayet haberlerini de, eğer tartışmaya sebep olan konu toplumsal cinsiyet temelli değilse çeteleye dâhil etmiyoruz. Çetelelerde yer alan meslek grupları, sadece şiddet olayının meslekle bağlantılı olduğu durumları kapsıyor. Örneğin, "Kadını, evinde, profesyonel asker olan kocası ateşli silahla öldürdü" gibi. Erkeklerin, çocuklara uyguladığı şiddeti de şiddetin boyutlarının görünür olması açısından çeteleye ekliyoruz. Veritabanına https://erkeksiddeti.org/adresinden ulaşabilirsiniz.

