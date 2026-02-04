Men killed 16 women in January

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news sites, and agencies, men killed at least 16 women and 4 children in January 2026.

Men inflicted violence on at least 49 women, abused at least 12 girls and boys, and harassed 10 women in January. They forced 157 women into sex work.

At least 39 women and 14 children died in suspicious cases where it could not be clearly determined that the deaths were caused by male violence.

Provinces of suspicious deaths of women Ağrı (1), Aksaray (1), Antalya (1), Antep (1), Aydın (1), Balıkesir (1), Batman (1), Burdur (3), Çorum (1), Denizli (2), Hakkari (1), İzmir (2), Karabük (2), Kütahya (1), Malatya (1), Manisa (2), Mardin (2), Muğla (4), Nevşehir (2), Ordu (2), Sakarya (1), Samsun (1), Siirt (1), Sinop (1), Tekirdağ (1), Urfa (1), Zonguldak (1)

Provinces of suspicious deaths of children Aksaray (1), Antalya (2), Hatay (1), İzmir (1), Kayseri (3), Kütahya (1), Manisa (1), Mardin (3), Siirt (1)

Femicide

In January, men killed at least 16 women. In the same month last year, the number was 28. Men killed two women despite restraining orders in place.

Names of the women killed by men in January Durdona Khokimova, Esra M., Fatma Demircan, Gözde Akbaba, Helin K., İsmihan T., Mihriban Yılmaz, Nida T., Nora Dzuliashvili, Pınar K., Rukiye Ç., Satı B., Songül C., Süheyla Ö., Sümeyya K.A., Ülker K.

Provinces where men killed women in January Ankara (2), Antalya (3), Bartın (1), Çorum (1), İstanbul (2), İzmir (2), Konya (2), Mardin (2), Manisa (1)

Men killed five women because they wanted to break up or did not want to reconcile. The motives behind the killings of 11 women were not reported in the press.

Ten women were killed by husbands, boyfriends, or male partners, five by male family members such as fathers or sons, and one woman was killed by her son-in-law.

Men killed 11 women inside homes, and four outside. The location of one woman’s murder was not reported in the press.

Eleven women were killed with firearms, two with sharp objects. Men strangled two women and beat one to death.

Legal proceedings There were 25 male perpetrators who killed women. Only 12 were arrested. Six committed suicide. Five were detained. Legal proceedings for two perpetrators were not reported in the press.

Child murder

In January, men killed at least four children. The number was also four in the same month last year.

Three children were killed by their fathers. The identity of the man who killed one child was not reported in the press.

Men killed three children with firearms and one with a sharp object.

Provinces where men killed children Antalya (1), Adana (3)

Names of children killed by men Sena C., Muhammed Y., Ada A. Mert A.

Legal proceedings There were three perpetrators who killed children. Two were arrested. One committed suicide.

Taciz

In January, men harassed at least 10 women. The number was 11 in the same month last year.

Men harassed women in public spaces such as streets and avenues.

One woman was harassed by a driver, one by a university academic, and one by a fellow passenger. The relationship between the perpetrator and at least seven harassed women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Aksaray (1), Antalya (1), Balıkesir (1), Bolu (1), Elazığ (2), İstanbul (1), İzmir (1), Kocaeli (1), Sakarya (1)

Legal proceedings

There were 11 perpetrators who harassed women. Three were detained. Legal proceedings were initiated for six. One was released under judicial control. The legal process for one perpetrator was not reported in the press.

Child abuse

In January, men abused at least 12 girls and boys. The number was 13 in the same month last year.

Men abused two children inside homes and ten in places like schools or Quran courses.

Two children were abused by their teachers, two by their boyfriends, one by her father, one by her boss, and one by a journalist. The relationship of at least five perpetrators to the abused children was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men abused children Balıkesir (1), Batman (1), Bolu (1), Bursa (1), Isparta (1), İstanbul (1), İzmir (1), Sakarya (1), Samsun (1), Sivas (1), Urfa (1), Uşak (1)

Legal proceedings

There were 14 perpetrators who abused children. Four were arrested. Five were detained. Investigations were launched against two. Legal proceedings for two were not reported. One perpetrator was reported as “wanted.”

Sexual assault/rape

No rape case was reported in the press in January 2026. The lack of reporting does not mean it did not occur.

Violence/injury

In January, men inflicted violence on at least 49 women. The number was 39 in the same month last year.

Among those who inflicted violence on women were police officers and judges. At least four women were hospitalized with injuries.

At least 31 women were subjected to violence by their husbands, ex-husbands, or fiancés. One woman was injured by a judge, one by a neighbor, and one by a coworker. The relationship of at least 15 perpetrators to the injured women was not reported.

At least 25 women were injured because they refused to reconcile or wanted to break up. One woman was injured in an attempted robbery. The motives behind the injuries of 23 women were not reported in the press.

Men beat 39 women, injured two with sharp objects, and three with firearms. They burned two women and hit one with a vehicle. The methods used to injure two women were not reported.

Men injured 27 women indoors and 20 outdoors. The location of injury for two women was not reported.

Provinces where men inflicted violence on women Adana (4), Ankara (3), Antep (3), Aydın (1), Balıkesir (1), Bursa (2), Edirne (19), İstanbul (6), İzmir (1), Karabük (1), Kayseri (1), Manisa (1), Mardin (1), Samsun (3), Tekirdağ (7)

Legal proceedings There were at least 49 perpetrators who inflicted violence on women. Only eight were arrested. Investigations were launched against 30. A restraining order was issued for one. Four were detained. One committed suicide. One was reported as wanted. Legal proceedings for four were not reported.

Forced sex work

In January, men forced at least 157 women into sex work. The number was 61 in the same month last year. Among those forced into sex work were children. Seventeen of the women were not Turkish citizens.

Provinces where men forced women into sex work Adana (12), Adıyaman (3), Ankara (2), Antalya (4), Çanakkale (6), Eskişehir (15), İstanbul (7), İzmir (28), Kars (21), Kayseri (19), Kocaeli (6), Manisa (3), Maraş (19), Sakarya (12).

Legal proceedings

There were 105 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. Seventy-one were arrested. Thirty-four were detained.

