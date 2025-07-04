Men killed 14 women in June

Infographic: Evrim Kepenek/bianet

According to news compiled by bianet from local and national newspapers, news sites, and agencies, men killed at least 14 women and four children in June.

Men perpetrated violence against at least 68 women, abused at least 18 girls and boys, and harassed 18 women in June. Men forced 128 women into sex work.

The deaths of at least 37 women and nine children in June were suspicious cases where it could not be determined whether they were femicides.

Provinces of suspecious cases Adana (2) Adıyaman (1) Ankara (1) Antalya (2) Antep (1) Aydın (3) Batman (1) Bilecik (1) Burdur (2) Bursa (2) Denizli (1) Diyarbakır (1) Düzce (1) Erzurum (1) Giresun (1) Hakkari (1) Kastamonu (1) Kayseri (1) Kocaeli (1) Kütahya (1) Malatya (2) Manisa (1) Mupla (1) Niğde (1) Samsun (1) Sinop (1) Trabzon (1) Urfa (1) Çanakkale (1) İstanbul (1)

Provinces of child murders Adana (1) Antep (1) Aydın (2) Bursa (2) Dersim (1) Konya (1) İstanbul (1)

2025-2022 Male Violence Data In the first six months of 2025, men killed 145 women, harassed 88 women, abused 140 children, assaulted 329 women, and raped four women. Men forced at least 691 women into sex work. While the deaths of 215 women were reported as “suspicious” in the media, men killed at least 30 children. In the first six months of 2024, men killed 193 women, harassed 35 women, abused 78 children, assaulted 274 women, and raped eight women. Men forced at least 199 women into sex work. While the deaths of 149 women were reported as “suspicious,” men killed at least 21 children. In the first six months of 2023, men killed 152 women, harassed 27 women, abused 64 children, assaulted 357 women, and raped six women. Men forced at least 173 women into sex work. While the deaths of 128 women were reported in the media as “suspicious,” men killed 13 children. In the first six months of 2022, men killed 163 women, harassed 72 women, abused 146 children, subjected 391 women to violence, and raped 15 women. Men forced at least 351 women into sex work. In the first five months of 2022, the deaths of 105 women were reported as “suspicious” in the media, while men killed at least 22 children in the first six months of the year.

Femicide

Men killed at least 14 women in June, compared to 34 in the same month last year.

Names of the women killed in June Elif Nur Tüfekçi, Emir K., Feryal İ., Gülizar Yıldız, Hatice C., Hüsniye M., Leyla D. , Müyesser Kızıloluk, Oya Budak, Sebahat A. , Yaprak Türk , Yasemin B. , Zukaa Mahmoud, Şerife E.

Provinces where men killed women Adana (3), Adıyanan (1), Bilecik (1), Bursa (1), Diyarbakır (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (2), İzmir (1), Sakarya (1), Urfa (1), Şırnak (1).

Men killed five women because they “wanted to leave, did not want to reconcile.” One woman was killed for stealing. The “excuses” for the men killing eight women were not reported in the press.

Eight women were killed by their husbands or boyfriends, one woman was killed by a thief, one woman was killed by her son, and two women were killed by their coworkers. Two women were also killed by male relatives.

Men killed eight women inside the home and six women outside the home.

Men killed 11 women with firearms and three women with sharp instruments.

Murder solved in June The fingerprints of a man named H.K. were found on the suicide note left by a woman named Düriye Çiğdem K. (33), who allegedly committed suicide with a rifle in Antalya in February. The man was taken into custody and arrested. It was revealed that a foreign woman named E.B.U., who had been missing for seven years in Antalya, was killed by her husband, a man named M.E.U. The man confessed that his wife fell and died during an argument, and that he buried her body in the forest. The man was arrested.

Legal Proceedings There were at least 16 perpetrators who killed women. Seven perpetrators were arrested. Five perpetrators were taken into custody. Four perpetrators committed suicide.

Child Murder

Men killed four children in June. Last year, the number was three in the same month. One child was killed by his father's friend, one by his father, and two by his friend.

Men killed two children inside the home and two outside the home.

Provinces where men killed children Hatay (1) İstanbul (1) Tekirdağ (1) İzmir (1)

Names of children killed by men Botan B. İrem İ. Kıvanç A. Yasin Poyraz E.

Legal proceedings Çocukları öldüren dört fail vardı. İkisi gözaltına alındı, ikisi tutuklandı.

Harassment

In June, men harassed at least 18 women. Last year, the number was seven.

Men harassed one woman inside her home and 17 women in public places such as parks, hospitals, universities, streets, and avenues.

One woman was harassed by a security guard, one by an academic, and one by a retired judge. The identity of the man who harassed at least 14 women was not reported in the press.

Provinces where men harassed women Adana (1), Denizli (1), Hatay (1), İstanbul (6), Kocaeli (1), Malatya (1), Manisa (1), Muğla (2), Samsun (1), Şırnak (2)

Legal proceddings There were 15 male perpetrators who harassed women. Two perpetrators were arrested. Six perpetrators were taken into custody. Legal proceedings were initiated against two perpetrators. One perpetrator was placed under house arrest. One perpetrator was released. The legal proceedings against two perpetrators were not reported in the media. One perpetrator was deported.

Child Abuse

Men abused at least 18 girls and boys in June. Last year, the number was seven in the same month.

Men abused 18 children outside their homes, such as at school, Quran courses, and school buses.

The identities of the 18 men who abused at least 11 children were not disclosed to the press. Four children were abused by their teachers, one by a driver, one by a janitor, and one by a religious official.

Provinces where men abused children Antalya (2), Bartın (1), Batman (3), Bolu (4), Diyarbakır (1), İstanbul (2), Samsun (1), Şırnak (4).

Legal Proceedings There were at least 17 perpetrators who abused children. Eight 15 perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator was taken into custody. One perpetrator was released.

Sexual Assault/Rape

No cases of sexual assault were reported in the media in June. However, this does not mean that there were no cases.

Violence/Assault

Men assaulted at least 68 women in June. Last year, the number was 60.

At least three women were hospitalized with injuries.

At least 51 women were injured by their husbands, ex-husbands, or fiancés. Three women were injured by their neighbors, and four were injured by security guards. One woman was injured by a relative. The identity of the man who killed at least eight women was not reported in the media.

Men injured at least 18 women because they “did not want to reconcile, wanted to separate,” and one woman for robbery. The reasons for the men injuring 49 women were not reported in the media.

Men injured 34 women inside the home and 34 women outside the home.

Men threw one woman off a balcony and injured her. They beat 58 women, shot five women with firearms, and injured four women with sharp objects.

Provinces where men perpetrated violence against women Ankara (4), Antalya (1), Aydın (2), Balıkesir (1), Bartın (1), Burdur (1), Bursa (4), Çanakkale (1), Diyarbakır (1), Edirne (31), Erzurum (1), Eskişehir (2), Hatay (1), İstanbul (5), İzmir (4), Kocaeli (1), Konya (2), Ordu (1), Samsun (1), Şırnak (1), Tekirdağ (1), Yalova (1)

Legal Proceedings There were at least 69 perpetrators who committed violence against women. Only four perpetrators were arrested, 13 were taken into custody. Two perpetrators were released. One perpetrator committed suicide and one escaped. It was announced that “legal proceedings,” “legal process,” or “judicial control” were applied to at least 45 perpetrators who committed violence against women. The legal status of three perpetrators was not reported in the media.

Forced Sex Work

In June, men forced at least 128 women into sex work. Last year, the number was 21. Children were also among those forced into sex work. Twelve women were not Turkish citizens.

Provinces where women were forced into sex work Antep (23), Bursa (23), Eskişehir (11), İzmir (54), Kocaeli (6), Uşak (11)

Legal Process There were 52 perpetrators who forced women into sex work. Twenty-five perpetrators were arrested, and 23 were taken into custody. Four perpetrators were released under judicial supervision.

Explanation bianet Male Violence Monitoring Report only covers women who lost their lives as a result of male violence reported in the press. We do not include any violence cases or crimes that are not gender-based. Throughout the year, we keep track of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths of women in separate monthly tallies but do not add them to the number presented in the headline. At the end of the year, we examine these cases of unidentified murders and suspicious deaths to determine whether the crimes were gender-based. We add the gender-based incidents into the report. We do not include any murders in the reports that are committed by people with psychological disorders (such as murders committed by people with schizophrenia). We include suicide or suicide attempt incidents in the tally only if the woman was subjected to violence/ systematic violence in her past. We cover these suicide incidents in a separate category and do not add suicide cases to the number presented in the headline. In addition, we don't include femicide cases that occur in a mass murder in which the woman was not directly targeted under the condition that the debated incident is not gender based either. Occupations of the offenders only included in the reports when the incident of violence is related to the occupation of the offender. For example, "Woman was murdered at home by his husband, who is a professional soldier."

(EMK/VK)