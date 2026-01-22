Men kiled at least 299 women in 2025

According to data compiled by bianet from news reports in local, national, and online media outlets in Turkey between Jan 1 and Dec 31, 2025, men killed at least 299 women and 64 children in 2025.

In 2025, the deaths of at least 471 women, including trans women, were "suspicious" and could not be definitively determined whether they were femicides.

Femicide In 2025, men killed at least 299 women. At least 11 of the women killed by men were women who had migrated to Turkey. Shaxnoz L. (Özbekistan), Leeqa Azemi, Valentina Gurgenadze, Vasılahon Usmanova (Özbekistan), Zukaa Mahmoud (Suriye), Nura Zemzem, Shabana Solaıman K. (Afganistan), Muattar Alıeva (Özbekistan), Najiba İ. (Afganistan), Nıgına Sattarova (Özbekistan), Jawhara Aboucheikh (Fas). Where did men kill the women? Men killed 196 women indoors and 101 women outdoors. The location of where two women were killed was not reported in the media. Who killed the women? In 2025, 195 women were killed by men such as their husbands, boyfriends, or ex-boyfriends. Fifty-eight women were killed by family members such as fathers or brothers. Nine women were killed by their sons-in-law, 10 by their neighbors, nine by coworkers or friends, three by their employers, two by burglars who broke into their homes, and one by a non-commissioned officer. The degree of closeness of the men who killed 12 women was not reported in the media. How did men kill the women? Men killed 201 women with firearms, 68 with sharp objects, and 29 by beating/strangling, throwing them from balconies, or burning them. The method by which at least one woman was killed was not reported in the media. With what "excuses" did men kill the women? In 2025, men killed 122 women because they refused to reconcile, rejected a marriage proposal, or wanted to divorce. Men killed five women to rob them and five others out of jealousy. The “excuse” for killing 167 women was not reported in the media. Legal proceedings There were at least 344 perpetrators who killed women in 2025. Two hundred twenty-seven perpetrators were arrested. One perpetrator was released. Forty-six were detained. Fifty-seven committed suicide. Twelve fled. The legal process of one perpetrator was not reported in the media. The provinces where men killed women Adana (14), Adıyaman (2), Afyon (6), Ağrı (4), Aksaray (3), Amasya (2), Ankara (14), Antalya (6), Ardahan (0), Artvin (0), Aydın (4), Balıkesir (3), Bartın (1), Batman (0), Bayburt (0), Bilecik (2), Bingöl (0), Bitlis (0), Bolu (1), Burdur (0), Bursa (6), Çanakkale (3), Çankırı (2), Çorum (3), Denizli (5), Diyarbakır (15), Düzce (0), Edirne (4), Elazığ (1), Erzincan (0), Erzurum (2), Eskişehir (2), Gaziantep (10), Giresun (3), Gümüşhane (0), Hakkari (0), Hatay (7), Iğdır (2), Isparta (1), İstanbul (46), İzmir (16), Kahramanmaraş (3), Karabük (4), Karaman (2), Kars (3), Kastamonu (2), Kayseri (9), Kırıkkale (2), Kırklareli (3), Kırşehir (2), Kilis (0), Kocaeli (6), Konya (8), Kütahya (1), Malatya (4), Manisa (5), Mardin (2), Mersin (8), Muğla (5), Muş (2), Nevşehir (0), Niğde (0), Ordu (0), Osmaniye (3), Rize (0), Sakarya (1), Samsun (7), Siirt (2), Sinop (0), Sivas (0), Şanlıurfa (5), Şırnak (2), Tekirdağ (5), Tokat (2), Trabzon (2), Dersim (0), Uşak (1), Van (1), Yalova (1), Yozgat (1), Zonguldak (5)

In these provinces, no femicide cases were reported in the media in 2025: Ardahan, Artvin, Batman, Bayburt, Bingöl, Bitlis, Burdur, Düzce, Erzincan, Gümüşhane, Hakkari, Kilis, Nevşehir, Niğde, Ordu, Rize, Sinop, Sivas, Dersim

Violence and injury In 2025, men injured 724 women. Among the women were many trans and LGBTI+s. Who injured the women? At least 486 women were injured by their partners such as husbands, ex-husbands, or boyfriends. Fifty-nine women were injured by family members such as fathers or sons. Twelve were injured by friends and/or coworkers, four by landlords or employers, two by the relatives of their patients, and 18 by their male neighbors. Seventeen women were injured by men such as sports trainers, burglars, or taxi drivers. Eleven women, including trans women, were injured by police officers. The identity of the men who injured 159 women was not reported in the media. How did men injure the women? Men assaulted 588 women, injured 61 with sharp objects, 59 with firearms, and 16 through methods such as strangulation, burning, or hitting them with vehicles. Where did men injure the women? Men injured 416 women in their homes and 289 women in outdoor areas such as parking lots, streets, metro stations, or public transportation. The location where 21 women were injured was not reported in the media. Legal proceedings There were 668 male perpetrators who injured women. Only 93 were arrested. In 26 cases, the perpetrators were reported as having fled or being wanted. Twenty-four perpetrators committed suicide. Legal proceedings or investigations were initiated against at least 268 perpetrators. At least 88 were detained. Twenty-five were released. Eight were issued restraining orders and fined. The legal process of at least 136 perpetrators was not reported in the media. Erkeklerin kadınları yaraladığı iller Adana (20), Adıyaman (2), Afyon (3), Ağrı (0), Aksaray (11), Amasya (0), Ankara (23), Antalya (16), Ardahan (0), Artvin (0), Aydın (7), Balıkesir (4), Bartın (3), Batman (4), Bayburt (0), Bilecik (3), Bingöl (1), Bitlis (0), Bolu (3), Burdur (5), Bursa (22), Çanakkale (4), Çankırı (1), Çorum (1), Denizli (4), Diyarbakır (11), Düzce (1), Edirne (237), Elazığ (2), Erzincan (0), Erzurum (4), Eskişehir (6), Gaziantep (8), Giresun (1), Gümüşhane (1), Hakkari (0), Hatay (5), Iğdır (1), Isparta (2), İstanbul (140), İzmir (20), Kahramanmaraş (2), Karabük (0), Karaman (5), Kars (0), Kastamonu (1), Kayseri (12), Kırıkkale (0), Kırklareli (2), Kırşehir (1), Kilis (0), Kocaeli (16), Konya (14), Kütahya (5), Malatya (0), Manisa (5), Mardin (2), Mersin (0), Muğla (10), Muş (2), Nevşehir (6), Niğde (0), Ordu (2), Osmaniye (1), Rize (1), Sakarya (5), Samsun (25), Siirt (0), Sinop (0), Sivas (1), Urfa (7), Şırnak (3), Tekirdağ (5), Tokat (1), Trabzon (3), Tunceli (1), Uşak (3), Van (1), Yalova (2), Yozgat (1), Zonguldak (3).

In 2025, no cases of male violence (injury) were reported in these provinces: Ağrı, Amasya, Ardahan, Artvin, Bayburt, Bitlis, Erzincan, Hakkari, Karabük, Kars, Kırıkkale, Kilis, Malatya, Mersin, Niğde, Siirt, Sinop. 2025’te hiçbir şiddet veya cinayetin basına yansımadığı iller: Ardahan, Artvin, Bayburt, Bitlis, Erzincan, Hakkari, Kilis, Niğde, Sinop

Child murder According to updated data compiled by bianet from news reports in local, national, and online media outlets in Turkey between Jan 1 and Dec 31, 2025, men killed at least 64 children in 2025 to harm the women they subjected to violence or for other “excuses.” Among the murdered children were those who were forced into early marriage and abused. Who killed the children? Twenty-one children were killed by their fathers, nine by their friends or peers, 10 by close relatives such as step-siblings or older brothers, one by a repairman who came to their home, four by neighbors, and three by friends of their parents. The degree of closeness of the men who killed at least 16 children was not reported in the media. How did men kill the children? Men killed at least 36 children with firearms and 12 by beating them or crushing them with stones. Men killed nine children with sharp objects. The method by which seven children were killed was not reported in the media. Among those who killed children were also their peers. Legal proceedings There were 65 perpetrators who killed children. At least 35 were arrested. Twelve were detained. At least five committed suicide. Five were released. The legal process of at least eight perpetrators was either not reported in the media or was reported as “fled” or “wanted.”

Sexual assault/rape According to media reports, men raped at least 16 women in 2025. Who raped the women? The relationship of seven men who raped four women was not reported in the media. Four women were raped by four of their neighbors, one by a religious official, one by a police officer, and four by male relatives. Where did men rape the women? Men raped five women indoors and nine in outdoor areas such as hospitals, streets, universities, or forests. Legal proceedings There were 21 male perpetrators who raped women. Only seven were arrested. Nine were detained. Three were released. The Legal proceedings of one perpetrator was not reported in the media, and the process for one was reported as “legal proceedings initiated.”

Harassment In 2025, men harassed at least 201 women. Among the women harassed by men were migrant women. Who harassed the women? The identity of the men who harassed at least 97 women was not reported in the media (in some cases, one man harassed multiple women, and in others, multiple men harassed one woman). At least 128 women were harassed by men including police officers, prison guards, couriers, and university faculty members. At least 17 women were harassed by their neighbors. Where did men harass the women? Men harassed 148 women in outdoor areas and 53 women indoors. Legal proceedings There were at least 242 male perpetrators who harassed women. Only 25 were arrested.

Child abuse According to updated data compiled by bianet from news reports in local, national, and online media outlets in Turkey between Jan 1 and Dec 31, 2025, men abused at least 265 children, including boys. Who abused the children? At least 10 children were abused by male relatives such as fathers or uncles. One hundred seventy-six were abused by men from professional groups such as teachers, Quran course instructors, music teachers, or school staff. The identity of the men who abused at least 79 children was not reported in the media. Where did men abuse the children? Men abused at least 236 children in outdoor areas and 23 indoors. The location where six children were abused was not reported in the media. Legal proceedings There were at least 278 male perpetrators who abused children. Only 64 were arrested.

Forced sex work In 2025, men forced at least 1,168 women into sex work. Among those forced into sex work were girls under the age of 18. Legal proceedings There were at least 516 male perpetrators who forced women into sex work. Only 117 were arrested.

Names of the women killed by men between Jan 1 - Dec 31 Ocak: Aysun Y., Ayşe Ç., Burcu Seymen, Canfeda T., D.K., Derya Kozan, Emine Gündüz, Fatma Elif Kutlu, Fatma K., Fatma T., Fatma İnce, Gamze Alır, Gülizar A., Gülnaz A., Hale El şıh İ., Hatice G., Hazal A., Hüsnü T., Latife K., Melisa Ç., Meryem D., Nurgül K., Pınar Z., Semiha T., Sevgi E., Shaxnoz L., Türkan F., Ummuhan K. Şubat: Aynur İ., Behiye T., Beyza Akdoğan, Buket K., Dilek Şen, Fatma Ş., Fener A., Gülcan A., Hatice Çelik, Leeqa Azemi, Necla Özbiber, Ruha Dabul, Sibel G., Selma Yalçın, Seher Güzide, Şadiye Aydın, Servet Nur Şahin. Mart: Cansever S., Damla Bakiler, Dilan A., Fatma Kara, Fatma Y., Fikriye A., Fikriye Turgut, Gülnur A., Halime A., Hatice Göktaş, Hatice Kış, Havva A., Havva Y., Merve Nur Yararlık, Nazan Deniz Bakiler, Nesibe E., Nesrin P., Ö.K., Sabriye Törköz, Sevcan Demir S., Sevcan Y., Sultan U., Şeyma Gökçe, Valentina Gurgenadze. Nisan: Ayşegül B., Aysun Candan, Bahar Tunalu, Betül A., Beste K., Deniz Oktay, Elif C., Emine A., Gülay I., Hanna D., Hatice A.B., Hatice K., Hatice Ünlü, Hazal M., Hüsne H., Kader Küçükosman, Melike G., Nazmiye B., Nazmiye U., Pınar A., Rabia Ş., Selen Sakın, Sevda G., Sevilay Y., Şenaye A., Şerife K., Sinem Çesim, Süreyya A., Vasılahon Usmanova, Yazgülü Coşkun, Zeliha Çimibuk, Zeliha K., Zeliha Y., Zennur A., Zeynep S., Zöhre Yıldırım. Mayıs: Adalet M., Aysel S., Asiye B., Bahar Aksu, Deniz Karakaya, Dilruba Elif Çetin, Diyana M., Elmas Ç., Eser Karaca, Esengül Kaya, Fatma Y., Gülseren Kurtman, Hatice Ç., Hatice Yalman, Hatun Ç., Kadriye Abak, Kudret Polat, Neriman Onur, Nura Zemzem, Rana Çavuş Gökçin, Safiye D., Saliha K., Şevval Çiftçi, Yeter A., Yonca Çavuş, Zeynep Z. Haziran: Elif Nur Tüfekçi, Emir K., Feryal İ., Gülizar Yıldız, Hatice C., Hüsniye M., Leyla D. , Müyesser Kızıloluk, Oya Budak, Sebahat A. , Yaprak Türk , Yasemin B. , Zukaa Mahmoud, Şerife E. Temmuz: A.İ., Ayşe Tokyaz, Aygül Ç., Belkıs Keskin, Demet Akarsu, Devrim S., Dinara Alya U., Emine C., Eylem Y., Fati Asan, Havva Y., Helin Eren, İlayda Alkaş, Kader K., Kezban Demirci, Meliha K., Merve V., Muattar Alıeva, Nazife A., Nazlı Ç., Nazmiye K., Nurcan Özkul, Özlem B., Özlem Ö., Selda K., Semra Çelik, Sevda Türker, Shabana Solaıman K., Sibel N., Songül B., Teslime Ç., Türkan Söylemez Ağustos: Ayten A. – Burcu D. – Cevahir İnan – Didem Ö.A. – Eşe Adamhasan – F.K. – Fatıma Rahmani – Gonca A. – Kadriye E. – Kezban Süne – Najiba İ. – Nazlı D. – Nazlı S. – Neşe K. – Nıgına Sattarova – S.A. – Semra D. – Sevi̇ Yandık – Sevgül U. – Sinem S. – Songül Perçem – Tuğba S. – Çiğdem K. Eylül: Azime Ö., Ayşe K., Ayşegül Çankaya, Başak G., Bülbül Ö., Durgül S., Dursune B., Gülşah G., Elvin Karadeniz, Emine K., Fadik P., Fatma G., Gülşah K., Hafie G., Hanım Biçer, İpek Genç, Jawhara Aboucheikh, Kübra Karadeniz, Leyla Ş., Melek Kişen, Müesser Ü., Selin Angun, Zeynep M., Züleyha E. Ekim: Aysel Karakoç, Belgin A., Binnur G., Burçin Rezak A., Ebru Kaya, Fatma Funda Görkem, Gülben Duru, Gülhanım B., Gülistan Görkem, Hakkı Eren, Hasiba A., Hilal B., İlknur Kertlez, İzade T., Keziban P.A, Meliha Keskin, Mine A., Muradiye Gökmen, Nilay Kotan, Serpil G., Suzan E., Şennur Ç. Kasım: Arzu Khalılova, Aydan Vural, Berna Kaya, Büşra K., Ebru Kekilli, Emine Ç., Fatma G., Feride S., Firdevs A., İlknur T., İsmet B., M.M., Melisa Kölekçi, Meryem Ş., Münire Y., Nermin Tirit, Nuran Şimşek, Nurselen G., Rabia A., Rümeysa Sanpur, Selvi Kavas, Sümeyye Y., Türkan Demirci, Yasemin Bulut, Zehra Ö. Aralık: Aynur Erkenci, Ayşe K., Deniz Şişman, Duygu Tepebaş, Emine A., Eser E., Fadime Y.G., Fatma Ç., Gülhan B., Gülhan Taş, Hilal Aktepe, İmhan S., Kadriye K., Künra A., Melek Gül, Meliha S., Merve Şen, Nazen G., Nilgün Geçer, Remziye Kaya, Rojda Yakışıklı, Rukiye Y., Sevgi Ö., Sultan Değirmenci, Sümeyye D., Şerife Gelmeli, Tülay Ü., Zaide A.

