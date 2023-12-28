Medical Association sends letter to Ministry, urging use of masks in public transportation

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) has sent letters today (December 28) to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and transportation institutions, urging the implementation of measures such as free mask distribution and promotion of mask usage due to the serious threat of an epidemic related to respiratory diseases.

The first part of the letter emphasizes that by prioritizing public health and implementing scientific measures, epidemics can be overcome with minimal damage. It also highlights the need for the participation of both society and institutions in the fight against epidemics.

"Unusual intensities in hospital emergency departments"

The letter, which includes a warning about the potential escalation of epidemics caused by respiratory infections, states:

"Due to the lack of consideration for our warnings so far, we are currently facing a serious epidemic believed to be caused by agents such as the influenza virus (H1N1), COVID-19 (J1.N variant), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

Tthere have been unusual intensities in recent weeks, especially in hospital emergency departments; these intensities not only exhaust healthcare workers but also result in less time allocated to patients, inadequate and untimely examinations, and the potential transmission of diseases to non-infected patients. As long as the epidemic is not brought under control, the health of both the community and healthcare workers is at risk."

The letter emphasizes that simple adjustments in public transportation can positively impact public health and calls for the implementation of measures such as free mask distribution and the promotion of mask usage. (AS/PE)