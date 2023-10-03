TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 3 October 2023 17:18
 ~ Modified On: 3 October 2023 17:34
2 min Read

Mayor: 'Our youth camp has turned into a religious sect camp'

Fındıklı Mayor Ercüment Çervatoğlu says that the Ministry of Youth and Sports determines the groups that will be coming to the camp in their district and that they cannot enter or see the camp.

Zeynep Akat
TRTürkçesini Oku
Zeynep Akat

Zeynep Akat
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/03/mayor-we-see-our-youth-camp-has-turned-into-a-religious-sect-camp.jpg

A group of men alleged to be members of a religious sect conducting activities at the Youth Camp belonging to the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the district of Fındıklı in Rize has sparked outrage among the local community.

Fındıklı Mayor Ercüment Çervatoğlu shared the footage that caused the outrage on his social media account, and wrote, "This footage from the youth camp, built with the resources of our town, is evidence that it was constructed not for the sports activities of our youth but for the organizing of religious sects."

In a video shared on Instagram with the caption "Kudurun Fatih'in nesli geliyor" (Beware, the descendants of Fatih are coming), a group of men wearing turbans, robes, and beards can be seen reciting religious chants and hymns.

Speaking to bianet, Mayor Çervatoğlu explained that the youth camp is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the municipality does not have any authority in this area. He stated, "The Ministry determines which groups can use the camp. We have no information, and we cannot enter or inspect the area. As you can see from the footage, it is no longer a youth camp; it has become a religious sect camp."

Çervatoğlu said they had inquired with the Fındıklı Directorate of Youth and Sports about the groups using the camp and how they were selected, and they were told that "the Ministry allocates the campsite to associations." These associations then bring their own members to the camp. However, there is no information about whether these groups are being monitored. He also questioned the classification of these individuals as "youth," asking, "Where is the youth in the people shown in this video?"

According to Çervatoğlu, the individuals currently staying at the youth camp have come from Erzurum. He mentioned that previous groups that used the camp had not caused any issues and had engaged in positive activities like garbage collection. He emphasized that this was the first time they had encountered such a situation, which is different from a typical youth camp, and that's why they reacted with concern.

 (ZA/VC/PE)

rize fındıklı
Zeynep Akat
Zeynep Akat
all articles of the author

Gelişim Üniversitesi Sosyoloji Bölümü mezunu. Temmuz 2023 bianet stajyeri. 2015-2018 yılları arasında Komşu Yayınları'nda çalıştı.

other articles
'Byzantium is the other, not only of Turkey but also of Europe'
25 August 2023
'Byzantium is the other, not only of Turkey but also of Europe'
LEAPING FLAT RENTS
'We will continue to live with our flatmate after we marry'
9 August 2023
'We will continue to live with our flatmate after we marry'
Diyarbakır radio station faces repeated sabotage attempts as chief editor protests authorities
25 July 2023
Diyarbakır radio station faces repeated sabotage attempts as chief editor protests authorities
Turkey's leading internet service provider raises prices by 70%
24 July 2023
Turkey's leading internet service provider raises prices by 70%
Price stability fund fee will be deducted from olive oil exports
21 July 2023
Price stability fund fee will be deducted from olive oil exports
Back to Top