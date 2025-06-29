Massive wildfires sweep western Turkey as strong winds hamper response

Multiple wildfires broke out across western and southern Turkey today, with the western provinces of İzmir and Manisa hit particularly hard due to strong winds disrupting aerial firefighting efforts.

In İzmir, where residential areas were evacuated and the blaze is now burning residential areas in Seferihisar district.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı visited affected zones and received updates from local authorities earlier in the day. He noted that the Turkish State Meteorological Service had issued storm warnings for the Marmara, Aegean, and parts of the Mediterranean regions earlier this week.

“Despite these warnings, we experienced 77 fires today, 53 of which were outside forest areas,” Yumaklı said. “I want to stress that we are not just dealing with forest fires; we are facing a comprehensive crisis.”

Menderes-Seferihisar He reported that nine of the fires were classified as major, with ongoing efforts focused on fires in Manisa's Akhisar district and İzmir’s Kuyucak and Doğanbey areas. The Akhisar fire, briefly under control, reignited due to shifting winds. Yumaklı noted that wind speeds in İzmir reached up to 120 kilometers per hour, causing near-accidents for firefighting aircraft. A total of 1,113 personnel, 11 planes, 27 helicopters, 281 fire trucks, and various heavy machinery were deployed in the province.

“Our aircraft are operating as conditions permit,” he said. “Helicopters are flying intermittently depending on terrain and wind. Operations will continue through the night.” He added that in Doğanbey and Kuyucak, winds are expected to remain at 40–50 kilometers per hour overnight. “Four villages and two neighborhoods have been evacuated. If needed, we will not hesitate to evacuate more areas. AFAD, gendarmerie, and police are coordinating efforts,” he said.

İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban confirmed the evacuation of five neighborhoods in Seferihisar district due to a fire that began in Kuyucak at 12.57 pm local time (GMT+3). He said the fire spread rapidly toward Seferihisar, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions. “Due to wind speeds ranging from 70 to 117 kilometers per hour, most aircraft are grounded,” Elban told reporters. “Only two large planes carrying 12 tons of water each are flying regularly. When the wind briefly drops below 70 kilometers per hour, we can deploy additional aircraft. But helicopters and most planes cannot operate under current conditions.”

One suspect detained Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that one suspect was detained in connection with a fire in İzmir’s Buca district. “A person suspected of starting the fire with gasoline after setting fire to their own residence has been taken into custody,” he said in a social media post. Legal proceedings have been initiated for “deliberately causing a forest fire."

Damage in Bilecik In Bilecik province in northwestern Turkey, yesterday's wildfires caused significant material damage. Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum reported that 23 homes and 47 structures were destroyed across three villages, with 41 homes and 25 barns and warehouses sustaining major damage.

Bilecik Over 1,400 fires in a month Since June 1, a total of 1,459 fires have been recorded across the country, 569 in forests and 890 in other areas, according to Minister Yumaklı. He said air units carried out 9,297 sorties, dropping 30,857 tons of water in firefighting efforts. He emphasized the growing frequency of fires originating outside forests and cited specific causes, saying, “We’ve had 258 fires from stubble burning, 126 from cigarette butts, 34 from picnic fires, and 26 from landfills. Another 20 were due to improperly discarded flammable materials, and four were linked to fireworks.”