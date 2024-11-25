TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 25 November 2024 21:38
 ~ Modified On: 25 November 2024 23:56
1 min Read

Massive explosion at oil refinery in western Turkey

The explosion in the TÜPRAŞ refinery's crude oil furnace in İzmir sparked a fire, which was eventually contained.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Massive explosion at oil refinery in western Turkey
A powerful explosion at the TÜPRAŞ Refinery in İzmir’s Aliağa district caused a fire on Thursday evening. The incident occurred in the U-7000 unit, which houses the facility’s crude oil furnace.

The fire quickly spread, prompting the refinery to request assistance from a nearby fire department. Efforts to control the blaze are ongoing, though no official statement has been made by authorities.

The explosion and subsequent fire were visible from a wide area, with the impact reportedly felt in Aliağa’s town center. The force of the blast also caused noticeable tremors at Petkim petrochemical company’s nearby residential lodgings, according to local accounts.

The fire was contained about an hour later and no one was injured, TÜPRAŞ later said in a statement.

Earlier this month, another fire occurred at the Kocaeli facility of TÜPRAŞ, Turkey's largest oil refiner, injuring 12 workers. (VK)

fire
