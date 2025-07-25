Mass fish die-off in Tekirdağ pond linked to low oxygen levels

A significant number of fish have died in the Şalgamlı Pond in the Hayrabolu district of Tekirdağ, northwestern Turkey, following a drop in water levels caused by ongoing drought and extreme heat.

Local authorities said the deaths were due to oxygen depletion in the pond. As temperatures remain high, water sources across the region continue to shrink.

Ferdi Aktaş, the head of Şalgamlı neighborhood, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that high temperatures are harming aquatic life. “Rising temperatures are negatively affecting our water sources. As water levels drop, fish in the pond have started to die,” he said.

Aktaş described the situation as troubling and pointed to broader concerns about the impact of climate conditions on local ecosystems.

Teams from the District Agriculture and Forestry Directorate have carried out an on-site inspection at the pond. (TY/VK)