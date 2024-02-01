TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 1 February 2024 14:54
 ~ Modified On: 1 February 2024 14:59
2 min Read

Mario Levi laid to rest

The author, who had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer for four years, was bid farewell in a ceremony at the Acıbadem Jewish Cemetery in İstanbul.

Tuğçe Yılmaz
TRTürkçesini Oku
Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Mario Levi laid to rest

Renowned author Mario Levi passed away yesterday in İstanbul. The 67-year-old Levi was bid farewell in a ceremony held today at the Jewish Cemetery in Acıbadem.

Prior to the funeral, the police took extensive security measures around the cemetery. Alongside Levi's family, attendees included admirers from Turkey's Jewish community, journalists, writers, publishers, and filmmakers.

Various institutions and individuals, such as the Chief Rabbi of Turkey, Or-Ahayim Hospital, Şalom Newspaper, Mişne Tora, İzmir Jewish Community Foundation, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Yeditepe University Rectorate, Turkey Publishers Association, the İstanbul branch of the Republican People's Party (CHP), and the publisher Everest Publications, among others, sent wreaths to the ceremony.

Levi's family received condolences under the canopy at the Acıbadem Jewish Cemetery. Following prayers in Hebrew, plates symbolizing the rebirth for Jews, represented by eggs, and mourning, symbolized by olives, were served at Levi's funeral meal.

Being a Jew in Turkey

Levi, one of the founding writers of Şalom Newspaper, who wrote his first story in 1975, contributed to various publications such as Hokka Magazine, Şalom, Cumhuriyet Newspaper, Cumhuriyet Magazine, Stüdyo İmge, Gösteri, Milliyet Sanat, and Oksijen after 1984.

Having published numerous works, including "İstanbul Was a Fairy Tale," "Our Most Beautiful Love Story," "The Amusement Park Is Closed," and "I Made Sponge Cake for You," Levi won the Haldun Taner Short Story Award in 1990 with his first storybook "Unable to Go to a City."

Born in İstanbul in 1957, Mario Levi, in his book "Photographs of Istanbul Within Me," recounted what it was like to be a Jew in Turkey and his reluctance to sometimes attend the synagogue in Şişli as a child:

"You were hesitant to tell your non-Jewish friends where you were going if you happened to run into them on the street. You would invent small lies that you can no longer remember now. Because you felt like you were committing a secret crime. Where did this feeling come from? From occasional suggestions at home not to show or announce everything that happened at home to the 'outside'? Was it because carrying this difference felt heavy for you? These were difficult questions to answer. Moreover, even now, they are difficult."

mario levi
Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz
[email protected] all articles of the author

bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu.

other articles
New arrangement in Hagia Sophia: 'Turkish citizens' and others
19 January 2024
New arrangement in Hagia Sophia: 'Turkish citizens' and others
'Ministry of Health should disclose what is happening in Akkuyu'
18 January 2024
'Ministry of Health should disclose what is happening in Akkuyu'
Boğaziçi University resistance left three years behind: 'We are standing up for an ideal'
5 January 2024
Boğaziçi University resistance left three years behind: 'We are standing up for an ideal'
Syriac MP George Aslan: 'Syriac language is a language of this land'
19 December 2023
Syriac MP George Aslan: 'Syriac language is a language of this land'
Government implements controversial urban transformation law in quake-hit Hatay
28 November 2023
Government implements controversial urban transformation law in quake-hit Hatay
Back to Top