March 8 announcement from Metro İstanbul
Some subway stations will be closed.
Metro İstanbul announced the closure of subway lines on March 8th, International Women's Day.
Metro İstanbul's statement on the matter reads:
"As per the decision taken by the İstanbul Governor's Office, starting from 2:00 PM on Friday, March 8th, until a second announcement, our M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line's Taksim station, Şişhane station, the entrance from İstiklal Avenue, and our F1 Taksim-Kabataş Funicular Line will be closed for operation.
"Our vehicles will continue their journeys without stopping at Taksim station." (TY/VK)