TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 8 March 2024 10:56
 ~ Modified On: 8 March 2024 10:59
1 min Read

March 8 announcement from Metro İstanbul

Some subway stations will be closed.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
March 8 announcement from Metro İstanbul

Metro İstanbul announced the closure of subway lines on March 8th, International Women's Day.

Metro İstanbul's statement on the matter reads:

"As per the decision taken by the İstanbul Governor's Office, starting from 2:00 PM on Friday, March 8th, until a second announcement, our M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line's Taksim station, Şişhane station, the entrance from İstiklal Avenue, and our F1 Taksim-Kabataş Funicular Line will be closed for operation.

"Our vehicles will continue their journeys without stopping at Taksim station." (TY/VK)

March 8
Back to Top