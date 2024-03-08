March 8 announcement from Metro İstanbul

Metro İstanbul announced the closure of subway lines on March 8th, International Women's Day.

Metro İstanbul's statement on the matter reads:

"As per the decision taken by the İstanbul Governor's Office, starting from 2:00 PM on Friday, March 8th, until a second announcement, our M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line's Taksim station, Şişhane station, the entrance from İstiklal Avenue, and our F1 Taksim-Kabataş Funicular Line will be closed for operation.

"Our vehicles will continue their journeys without stopping at Taksim station." (TY/VK)