March 31 is 'accountability day,' says Bakırhan

People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan met the public in Bingöl's Sancak.

According to the report by Mezopotamya Agency (MA), Bakırhan addressed the public in the town.

Speaking outside the party building in Sancak, Bakırhan stated that they observed a lack of services in the town.

Pointing out that AKP-affiliated municipalities fail to provide services, Bakırhan said, "The people here are our people. They are a community that has experienced oppression, just like in other Kurdish cities. Erdoğan used to say in earthquake-stricken areas, 'no services for those who don't vote,' but let's ask from here. What have they done in the Bingöl and Sancak municipalities that have been under their control for years? The infrastructure problem persists, the water problem persists. Here, Alevites live. There is not a single service for them to practice their beliefs."

Stating that March 31st is the 'accountability day,' Bakırhan said, "If we take over Sancak Municipality, rest assured, we will mobilize the resources of Mardin, Diyarbakır, and Van Metropolitan Municipalities to develop this place. Our party is fighting for your language. Just because we speak a few words in Kurdish, the Speaker of the Parliament calls it the 'unknown language.' I don't want to repeat the insults the ruling coalition partner directed at Sheikh Said.

"The home of the Kurd is DEM Party. On March 31st, we expect you to vote for your own well-being. Sancak will see the services it hasn't seen in 20 years, and our youth will not migrate. The day to hold accountable those who ignore our language, exploit our nature, and drag the municipality into debt is March 31st."

Afterwards, Bakırhan visited local shopkeepers. (RT/VK)