NEWS
Date published: 25 January 2024 14:14
 ~ Modified On: 25 January 2024 14:16
1 min Read

Maraş building demolition claims operator's life

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Maraş building demolition claims operator's life
AA

In the district of Dulkadiroğlu in Maraş, a heavy-duty machine operator lost his life when a severely damaged building collapsed onto the machinery during the demolition process.

Last February, powerful double earthquakes centered in Maraş resulted in destruction in 10 cities and the loss of tens of thousands of lives.

According to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA), a seven-story building with severe damage in Doğukent Mahallesi collapsed onto the working machine during controlled demolition operations.

Upon receiving the alert, firefighting teams, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), security forces, and medical teams were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

A search and rescue operation was initiated by the teams to recover Muhammet Gök (28), the operator trapped in the debris.

After approximately 3 hours of intense efforts, Gök's lifeless body was successfully retrieved from the wreckage.

Muhammet Gök's remains were transported to the morgue at Kahramanmaraş Sütçü İmam University Health Application and Research Hospital for autopsy. (AÖ/VK)

Maraş earthquakes february 6 earhquakes
