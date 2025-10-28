Many roads to be closed in İstanbul due to Republic Day celebrations

Republic Day, marking the 102nd anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic, will be celebrated across Turkey on Oct 29. In İstanbul, the main venue for this year’s celebrations will once again be Vatan Avenue in the Fatih district.

The festivities are scheduled to begin at 10.30 am local time (GMT+3).

Due to the celebrations, several roads in the city will be closed to traffic starting at 5.45 am, including all roads leading to Vatan Avenue according to a statement from the İstanbul Governor's Office, which listed closures and alternative routes:

Roads to be closed:

Both directions of Adnan Menderes Boulevard (Vatan Avenue)

All access points to Adnan Menderes Boulevard from: D100 Highway (north and southbound) Yıl Avenue Edirnekapı Oğuzhan Avenue Sofular Avenue Halıcılar Avenue Akdeniz Avenue Akşemsettin Avenue Ordu Avenue and Atatürk Boulevard Keçeci Meydan Street Hal Yolu (southbound) All streets and avenues connecting to Adnan Menderes Boulevard Tatlı Pınar Avenue Kaleboyu Avenue Sulukule Avenue



Alternative routes:

Turgut Özal Millet Avenue

Fevzipaşa Avenue

Atatürk Boulevard

D100 Highway

O-3 Hal Yolu

(VK)