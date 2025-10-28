TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 28 October 2025 15:40
 ~ Modified On: 28 October 2025 17:02
1 min Read

Many roads to be closed in İstanbul due to Republic Day celebrations

Governor's office advises people to use alternative roads and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid disruptions.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Many roads to be closed in İstanbul due to Republic Day celebrations
AA/file

Republic Day, marking the 102nd anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic, will be celebrated across Turkey on Oct 29. In İstanbul, the main venue for this year’s celebrations will once again be Vatan Avenue in the Fatih district.

The festivities are scheduled to begin at 10.30 am local time (GMT+3).

Due to the celebrations, several roads in the city will be closed to traffic starting at 5.45 am, including all roads leading to Vatan Avenue according to a statement from the İstanbul Governor's Office, which listed closures and alternative routes:

Roads to be closed:

  • Both directions of Adnan Menderes Boulevard (Vatan Avenue)

  • All access points to Adnan Menderes Boulevard from:

    • D100 Highway (north and southbound)

      1. Yıl Avenue

    • Edirnekapı

    • Oğuzhan Avenue

    • Sofular Avenue

    • Halıcılar Avenue

    • Akdeniz Avenue

    • Akşemsettin Avenue

    • Ordu Avenue and Atatürk Boulevard

    • Keçeci Meydan Street

    • Hal Yolu (southbound)

    • All streets and avenues connecting to Adnan Menderes Boulevard

    • Tatlı Pınar Avenue

    • Kaleboyu Avenue

    • Sulukule Avenue

Alternative routes:

  • Turgut Özal Millet Avenue

  • Fevzipaşa Avenue

  • Atatürk Boulevard

  • D100 Highway

  • O-3 Hal Yolu

(VK)

