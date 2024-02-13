TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 13 February 2024 16:55
 ~ Modified On: 13 February 2024 16:57
1 min Read

Many detained in police raids in İstanbul, Mersin

Those taken into custody have been subjected to a 24-hour restriction on meeting with lawyers.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Many detained in police raids in İstanbul, Mersin

In early morning police raids in İstanbul and Mersin, numerous individuals were detained.

According to a report from Mezopotamya Agency (MA), the police conducted raids on homes in the districts of Esenyurt, Esenler, Maltepe, Pendik, and Kâğıthane in Istanbul, where they applied force to the citizens. During the searches, the police not only scattered the belongings in the houses but also struck the backs, arms, and legs of the residents with batons.

Those detained were taken to the Istanbul Security Directorate in the Fatih district.

While precise information about the number of detentions is not available, those taken into custody have been subjected to a 24-hour restriction on meeting with lawyers.

In Mersin, the detentions occurred within the scope of an investigation conducted by the Mersin Public Prosecutor's Office, alleging "membership in an organization."

Nine people, including members of the Çukurova Detainee and Convict Families Solidarity Association (TUAY-DER), were detained in house raids in the city center and Tarsus district.

A confidentiality order was issued for the investigation file, and similar to the situation in Istanbul, those taken into custody in Mersin also face a 24-hour restriction on meeting with lawyers. (TY/VK)

house raids
Back to Top