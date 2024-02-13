Many detained in police raids in İstanbul, Mersin

In early morning police raids in İstanbul and Mersin, numerous individuals were detained.

According to a report from Mezopotamya Agency (MA), the police conducted raids on homes in the districts of Esenyurt, Esenler, Maltepe, Pendik, and Kâğıthane in Istanbul, where they applied force to the citizens. During the searches, the police not only scattered the belongings in the houses but also struck the backs, arms, and legs of the residents with batons.

Those detained were taken to the Istanbul Security Directorate in the Fatih district.

While precise information about the number of detentions is not available, those taken into custody have been subjected to a 24-hour restriction on meeting with lawyers.

In Mersin, the detentions occurred within the scope of an investigation conducted by the Mersin Public Prosecutor's Office, alleging "membership in an organization."

Nine people, including members of the Çukurova Detainee and Convict Families Solidarity Association (TUAY-DER), were detained in house raids in the city center and Tarsus district.

A confidentiality order was issued for the investigation file, and similar to the situation in Istanbul, those taken into custody in Mersin also face a 24-hour restriction on meeting with lawyers. (TY/VK)