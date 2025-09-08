Manifest 'girl band' faces obscenity probe over age-restricted concert

İstanbul prosecutors have launched an investigation into the all-female music group Manifest over an age-restricted concert held on Sep 6 in the city’s central Şişli district.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the group is under investigation for allegedly engaging in "obscene behavior" and "exhibitionism" during their performance at Küçükçiftlik Park. It was the band’s first +18 concert since they began performing earlier this year.

Under Turkish law, Article 226 of the penal code prohibits the distribution of "obscene" content through media, although it does not define the term precisely or address modern digital platforms. A separate article, 225, covers public exhibitionism, including acts of nudity or sexual behavior in public spaces.

Authorities claimed the group’s dance routines and stage performance involved behavior that “violated public decency, modesty, and moral norms.” Prosecutors also alleged that such content could negatively influence children and young people.

The group has not responded to the investigation.

According to a post on Manifest’s official account, the Sep 6 concert drew a sold-out crowd of 12,000. The band first took the stage in February and has since performed at several major venues and festivals across Turkey.

On Sep 7, Presidential Chief Advisor Oktay Saral publicly condemned the group, sharing a censored image of the performers and stating, “These immoral, shameless, indecent creatures dressed like devils should be prosecuted to prevent them from ever engaging in this exhibitionism again.”

Reactions

The investigation has drawn criticism from various organizations.

The We Will Stop Femicide Platform said attempts to control what women “say, wear, or look like” on stage are “in fact a new attack on women’s right to make decisions about their own lives.”

The Musicians and Performing Artists Union (Müzik-Sen) denounced the move, calling it “a reactionary stance” targeting the group under the pretense of their stage show and costumes.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy Murat Emir criticized the investigation, saying, “What you are imposing is not morality, but your rotten order.”

Manifest consists of six members, Mina Solak, Esin Bahat, Zeynep Sude Oktay, Lidya Pınar, Sueda Uluca, and Emine Hilal Yelekçi, who rose to prominence after winning the Big5 Türkiye talent competition organized by Hypers New Media.

After their debut album, Manifestival, released on Jun 13, the group rose to prominence quickly. It has a strong presence online, with nearly two million followers across Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube. On Spotify, they have over 4.2 million monthly listeners. (VK)