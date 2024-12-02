TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 2 December 2024 12:46
 ~ Modified On: 2 December 2024 12:48
1 min Read

Manager arrested after deadly factory fire in Kayseri

The fire claimed the lives of three workers.

TRTürkçesini Oku

Manager arrested after deadly factory fire in Kayseri

The general manager of a furniture factory in Kayseri, central Turkey, where a fire claimed the lives of three workers on Nov 30, has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

The fire broke out in the factory located in the Organized Industrial Zone is believed to have started during welding operations.

Following the incident, authorities detained the factory’s general manager, identified as S.T., production supervisor H.K., warehouse supervisor O.S., and welder M.A.A.

An on-duty court yesterday arrested S.T. while releasing the other suspects under judicial control measures, including an international travel ban.

Samples taken from the victims have been sent to the Ankara Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification. DNA samples were also collected from the workers’ families to confirm their identities.

The fire claimed the lives of İ.O.K. (40), M.D. (54), and S.Ç. (48). Inspectors have been appointed to investigate the incident further.

