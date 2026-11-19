Yusuf Ahmet Özçiçek said police officers in İstanbul’s Esenyurt district beat and threatened him on Nov 8 after he attempted to record officers assaulting another person with his cellphone.

He also alleged that officers forced him to delete the footage from his phone.

Following the incident, Özçiçek obtained a medical report documenting his injuries and filed a criminal complaint.

A forensic examination conducted by the Büyükçekmece Forensic Medicine Branch on Nov 9 documented injuries to his face, eyes, nose, shoulders, arms and wrists, including marks consistent with handcuff use.

“I didn’t want to remain silent, so I started recording”

Özçiçek said he encountered a police checkpoint on the E-5 service road on Nov 8, where three police vehicles were stationed.

He said he witnessed an argument between officers and another person before police allegedly forced the person to the ground and assaulted him.

“They stopped me at the checkpoint. They ran an identity check and searched me but found nothing. An argument broke out between the police and a citizen over the officers’ tone and conduct. The officers forced the man to the ground and beat him,” Özçiçek said.

“My conscience wouldn’t let me ignore what was happening, so I turned on my camera. As soon as they saw me recording, they attacked me. They beat me with kicks and punches.”

“Delete the videos or we’ll open a case against you”

Özçiçek alleged that officers continued threatening him after forcing him into a police vehicle, demanding that he delete the recordings.

He said he eventually complied because of their threats.

“They threatened me, saying, ‘Either you delete these videos, or we’ll open a case against you. We’ll kill you. We are the state. You’re trying to protect a criminal,’” he said.

“They treated me like a gang would, in a manner completely unbecoming of police officers.”

Özçiçek also accused officers of preparing a false release document to justify his detention.

He said the document stated that officers had conducted an identity check, encountered resistance during a search, detained him for resisting police and released him after finding nothing.

“They then made me write, ‘I am not pressing charges or filing a complaint,’” he said.

“They struck my surgically treated jaw despite my warnings”

Özçiçek said he had recently undergone wisdom tooth surgery and repeatedly warned officers about his condition.

Despite his warnings, he alleged that police continued striking him, causing the stitches in his jaw to bleed.

“I had just undergone surgery, and I specifically told them that. My wisdom tooth was close to a nerve. I have stitches running from the back toward the front of my mouth,” he said.

“Even though I told them, they grabbed me by the hair and deliberately slammed my jaw and head against the ground on that side.”

Forensic reports document injuries Medical reports issued after the incident documented multiple injuries to Özçiçek’s face and body. According to a report dated Nov 9, 2026, from the Büyükçekmece Forensic Medicine Branch, doctors at Beylikdüzü State Hospital examined Özçiçek on Nov 8. They identified a 1-by-1-centimeter abrasion on his left eyebrow, a 1-centimeter abrasion on the left side of his nose and abrasions on both wrists consistent with handcuff use. During the subsequent forensic examination, doctors documented bruising around his left armpit and shoulder, discoloration beneath his left eyebrow and around his eyelids, abrasions on his left cheek, a lesion on the side of his nose and injuries to his wrists.

Prosecutors launch investigation

After obtaining the medical reports, Özçiçek filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors.

The Public Officials Crimes Investigation Bureau of the Büyükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the incident.

Özçiçek also submitted a petition to the İstanbul Governor’s Office requesting an administrative inquiry into the officers’ conduct.

He subsequently contacted the Human Rights Association (İHD).

“These unlawful practices must end”

Özçiçek called for an end to arbitrary police interventions and attempts to prevent people from recording officers in public spaces.

He pointed to a Council of State ruling that annulled a circular issued by the General Directorate of Security aimed at restricting the recording of police officers.

Despite the ruling, he said, officers continued to interfere with people attempting to document police conduct.

“My expectation and demand are clear. The Council of State annulled the General Directorate of Security’s circular. Yet in practice, we continue to witness unlawful detentions and unlawful treatment by police officers,” Özçiçek said.

“I want these human rights violations, unlawful practices and arbitrary actions to end completely. In my own case, I ask the authorities to conduct this investigation with the utmost care.”

Özçiçek said he had experienced difficulty sleeping since the alleged assault and detention, adding that the psychological effects of the incident were continuing.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.