TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ENVIRONMENT
Date published: 17 October 2025 16:00
 ~ Modified On: 17 October 2025 16:07
1 min Read

Man fined for chaining wolf outside his home in eastern Turkey; animal taken into protection

Officials stated that the wolf will be released back into its natural habitat after completing its treatment.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Man fined for chaining wolf outside his home in eastern Turkey; animal taken into protection
Photos: AA

A wolf that had been chained and held in captivity in the Muradiye district of Van province in eastern Turkey has been rescued and placed under protection at the Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Authorities were alerted after images of the wolf surfaced on social media, prompting an investigation by the Provincial Gendarmerie Command and the 14th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

Enlarge Image

Following a field inspection, officials located the animal at a private property in Adaklı neighborhood. The wolf, found chained, was removed and taken to the university’s rehabilitation center for medical examination and care.

Enlarge Image

The individual who detained the wolf was fined 81,355 liras under the Land Hunting Law No. 4915.

Officials stated that the wolf will be released back into its natural habitat after completing its treatment. (TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
animals wildlife
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top