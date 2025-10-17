Man fined for chaining wolf outside his home in eastern Turkey; animal taken into protection

A wolf that had been chained and held in captivity in the Muradiye district of Van province in eastern Turkey has been rescued and placed under protection at the Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Authorities were alerted after images of the wolf surfaced on social media, prompting an investigation by the Provincial Gendarmerie Command and the 14th Regional Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks.

Following a field inspection, officials located the animal at a private property in Adaklı neighborhood. The wolf, found chained, was removed and taken to the university’s rehabilitation center for medical examination and care.