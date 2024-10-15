TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 15 October 2024 17:17
 ~ Modified On: 15 October 2024 17:20
1 min Read

Man captured in Africa accused of attacks on Turkish forces in Syria

Turkey’s state media claims Ahmet Baykara was an al-Qaeda member involved in the group’s attacks on the Turkish military in northwestern Syria.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Man captured in Africa accused of attacks on Turkish forces in Syria
AA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has apprehended a suspected member of al-Qaeda, in an operation conducted in Africa, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, citing intelligence sources.

Ahmet Baykara, apparently a Turkish national, was found to be responsible for several attacks on Turkish military bases in Syria, according to security sources quoted by the agency.

Upon realizing that he was being tracked, Baykara fled Syria and sought refuge in Africa, said the sources, without specifying the African country in question.

During interrogation, Baykara reportedly confessed to his involvement in attacks on the Turkish military.

Turkey maintains military bases in Idlib, a jihadist stronghold in northwestern Syria. These bases have been the target of several attacks in recent years, some of which were claimed by the Ansar Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Squadron, a jihadist group ideologically aligned with al-Qaeda. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
al-Qaeda Syria İdlib
