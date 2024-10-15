Man captured in Africa accused of attacks on Turkish forces in Syria

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has apprehended a suspected member of al-Qaeda, in an operation conducted in Africa, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, citing intelligence sources.

Ahmet Baykara, apparently a Turkish national, was found to be responsible for several attacks on Turkish military bases in Syria, according to security sources quoted by the agency.

Upon realizing that he was being tracked, Baykara fled Syria and sought refuge in Africa, said the sources, without specifying the African country in question.

During interrogation, Baykara reportedly confessed to his involvement in attacks on the Turkish military.

Turkey maintains military bases in Idlib, a jihadist stronghold in northwestern Syria. These bases have been the target of several attacks in recent years, some of which were claimed by the Ansar Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Squadron, a jihadist group ideologically aligned with al-Qaeda. (VK)