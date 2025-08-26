Man arrested after fatally shooting neighbor’s dog

A man was arrested in Ankara after shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The incident took place in the İvedik Organized Industrial Zone in the Yenimahalle district, where dogs belonging to two shop owners got into a fight.

One of the shop owners, identified as L.S., allegedly fired seven shots at his neighbor’s dog, killing it on the spot.

Under Turkey’s Animal Protection Law No. 5199, deliberately killing a pet or domesticated animal carries a prison sentence of six months to four years.

Police detained L.S., who was later arrested by a court.

Security camera footage captured the incident, showing the suspect firing at the dog’s kennel. (TY/VK)