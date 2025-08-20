Man accused of killing wife 'for wearing swimsuit' released seven months after arrest

A man accused of fatally beating his wife in western Turkey after she entered a pool wearing a swimsuit was released from jail just seven months after his arrest, despite a pending charge of aggravated life imprisonment and medical reports citing internal bleeding and head trauma, according to a report by the daily Sözcü.

Şeyhmus Çiçek allegedly assaulted his wife, Süreyya Arlıcan Çiçek, on Aug 13, 2020, in the district of Seferihisar, İzmir province. According to witness statements and his own testimony at the hospital, the attack was triggered by her wearing a swimsuit while swimming with relatives.

In her statement at the hospital before her death, Süreyya said, "My cousin and I were swimming when Şeyhmus began glaring at us. Hours later, he insulted me and said, ‘Why are you swimming in a swimsuit?’ Then he started punching me.

"Even though he knew I had undergone bypass surgery, he hit me repeatedly in the chest, heart, head, and face. He said, ‘Who would hold me accountable if I kill you?’ and fired shots at my feet saying, ‘This is how I make someone dance.’"

She died days later from blunt head trauma and internal bleeding caused by broken ribs, according to an autopsy report.

bianet is Monitoring Male Violence

Şeyhmus Çiçek initially claimed he only slapped his wife and denied any intent to kill. He was detained and tried on charges of aggravated life imprisonment but was released from pre-trial detention seven months later following an appeal.

Despite public outcry and the forensic report pointing to his direct responsibility, he was briefly re-arrested in Aug 2021 after the autopsy findings but was released again shortly afterward. He later disappeared.

Authorities later learned that Şeyhmus Çiçek had fled to Iraq with the help of his sons and had been living in a villa in Erbil for five years. Turkey's Justice Ministry is now preparing to initiate extradition proceedings through its consulate in Erbil. (EMK/VK)