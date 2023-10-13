Makhmour refugee camp allegedly attacked by UCAV from Turkey

Allegedly an Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) of Turkey attacked the United Nations Makhmour refugee camp.

Makhmour District Governor Rizgar Muhammed provided a statement to Rûdaw regarding the attack.

Rizgar Muhammed stated that the camp was bombed around 09:30 this morning, and a 50-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

Following the attack, camp residents gathered in front of the hospital. A delegation of Iraqi officials arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Second attack in a week

This marks the second time in the past week that Makhmour Camp has been targeted by SİHAs.

Two children and a woman were injured in the attack on October 7.

Makhmour Refugee Camp

Makhmour Camp was created by the United Nations in 1998.

The camp was established in the eastern foothills of Mount Karaçuk in Makhmour to accommodate Kurds who were displaced due to the conflicts and village evacuations in the 1990s, and migrated from Turkey.

According to the Administration of Makhmour Refugee Camp, approximately 10,000 people reside in the camp. (RT/PE)