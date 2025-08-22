Major roads in İstanbul to close for Victory Day celebrations

İstanbul authorities announced road closures across the city for rehearsals and official ceremonies marking Victory Day.

The closures will affect several key routes on Aug 24 rehearsals and Aug 30 celebraions, starting from 5.45 am local time (GMT+3) and lasting until the end of the program.

Victory Day, commemorating the end of Turkey’s War of Independence, will be celebrated for the 103rd time this year.

According to a statement by the İstanbul Governor’s Office, Adnan Menderes Boulevard, colluquially known as Vatan Street, and all connecting roads will be closed to traffic in both directions on rehearsal and ceremony days. It urged residents and visitors to plan their routes accordingly to avoid disruptions.

Closures will include:

Entrances to Adnan Menderes Boulevard from both northbound and southbound directions of the D100 highway

Entrances from 10. Yıl Street, Edirnekapı, Oğuzhan Street, Sofular Street, Halıcılar Street, Akdeniz Street, Akşemsettin Street, Ordu Street, and Atatürk Boulevard (Aksaray)

Keçeci Meydan Street and entrances from the southern direction of Hal Yolu

All other streets and avenues connecting to Adnan Menderes Boulevard

Entrances from Tatlıpınar Street, Kaleboyu Street, and Sulukule Street (Kaleiçi)

The governor’s office advised drivers to use alternative routes during the closures. Suggested alternatives include:

Turgut Özal Millet Street

Fevzipaşa Street

Atatürk Boulevard

D100 highway

O-3 Hal Yolu

(AB/VK)