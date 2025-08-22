TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 22 August 2025 13:06
 ~ Modified On: 22 August 2025 13:11
1 min Read

Major roads in İstanbul to close for Victory Day celebrations

Several roads will be closed on Aug 24 and Aug 30.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Major roads in İstanbul to close for Victory Day celebrations
AA/file

İstanbul authorities announced road closures across the city for rehearsals and official ceremonies marking Victory Day.

The closures will affect several key routes on Aug 24 rehearsals and Aug 30 celebraions, starting from 5.45 am local time (GMT+3) and lasting until the end of the program.

Victory Day, commemorating the end of Turkey’s War of Independence, will be celebrated for the 103rd time this year.

According to a statement by the İstanbul Governor’s Office, Adnan Menderes Boulevard, colluquially known as Vatan Street, and all connecting roads will be closed to traffic in both directions on rehearsal and ceremony days. It urged residents and visitors to plan their routes accordingly to avoid disruptions.

Closures will include:

  • Entrances to Adnan Menderes Boulevard from both northbound and southbound directions of the D100 highway

  • Entrances from 10. Yıl Street, Edirnekapı, Oğuzhan Street, Sofular Street, Halıcılar Street, Akdeniz Street, Akşemsettin Street, Ordu Street, and Atatürk Boulevard (Aksaray)

  • Keçeci Meydan Street and entrances from the southern direction of Hal Yolu

  • All other streets and avenues connecting to Adnan Menderes Boulevard

  • Entrances from Tatlıpınar Street, Kaleboyu Street, and Sulukule Street (Kaleiçi)

The governor’s office advised drivers to use alternative routes during the closures. Suggested alternatives include:

  • Turgut Özal Millet Street

  • Fevzipaşa Street

  • Atatürk Boulevard

  • D100 highway

  • O-3 Hal Yolu

(AB/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top