NEWS
Date published: 21 November 2023 17:08
 ~ Modified On: 21 November 2023 17:10
2 min Read

Major anti-drug raids lead to seizures across seven cities

The police have seized 2,350 kilograms of narcotics and 11,000 narcotic pills, according to the interior minister.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
AA/File

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the apprehension of 13 individuals involved in drug manufacturing and distribution during the "NARKOGÜÇ-36" operations conducted in 7 provinces.

Yerlikaya revealed through his social media account that the operations in Istanbul, Van, Diyarbakir, Adana, Hakkari, Bitlis, and Bingol resulted in the seizure of approximately 2,350 kilograms of narcotics and 11,000 narcotic pills. Here are the details provided in his statement:

In the operation organized by the Istanbul Provincial Police Department's Narcotics Division, 468.45 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine and 6.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine were seized, leading to the arrest of 3 individuals. The Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command's operation also yielded 17 kilograms of skunk*, and 1 person was taken into custody.

Van saw the confiscation of 1,150 kilograms of cannabis, while Diyarbakir and Adana witnessed the seizure of 330 and 64 kilograms of skunk, respectively. A total of 3 individuals were detained in these provinces.

In Mardin, Bitlis, and Bingol, 81.5 kilograms of skunk were found, resulting in the arrest of 6 individuals.

Hakkari experienced the confiscation of 178 kilograms of methamphetamine, 8 kilograms of heroin, 24 kilograms of morphine, 11 kilograms of cannabis, and 11,000 narcotic pills.

The Interior Ministry's announcement comes amid a concerning surge in the number of individuals incarcerated for drug offenses. According to Justice Ministry data, the total prison population stands at 341,497, with the number of those detained or sentenced for drug-related crimes skyrocketing from 36,000 to 128,000 in the last 7 years. This indicates that roughly one-third of inmates are incarcerated for drug-related offenses. (AS/VK)

related news
Drug raids in 30 cities
7 November 2023
/haber/drug-raids-in-30-cities-287534
Police seize over 1.2 tons of methamphetamine in drug operations
20 October 2023
/haber/police-seize-over-1-2-tons-of-methamphetamine-in-drug-operations-286680
Deputy Minister criticizes 'drug' news
11 October 2023
/haber/deputy-minister-criticizes-drug-news-286169
Drug operation in İstanbul: 104 detained
5 October 2023
/haber/drug-operation-in-istanbul-104-detained-285818
