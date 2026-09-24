Magnitude 5.4 earthquake in southeastern Turkey

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit the Karaköprü district of Urfa, southeastern Turkey, at 10.40 am local time (GMT+3).

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the tremor occurred at a depth of 7.39 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt across surrounding provinces, prompting some residents to evacuate buildings and gather in open outdoor areas, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute (KOERI) reported the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.5 and its depth at 5.1 kilometers.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) map shows the epicenter of the quake based on Kandilli data

Urfa was one of the 10 provinces experienced destruction in the double earthquake in Feb 2023 that claimed more than 50,000 lives in Turkey and Syria's north. (VC/VK)