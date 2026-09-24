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NEWS
DP: Date Published: 24.09.2026 11:11 24 September 2026 11:11
 ~  MO: Modified On: 24.09.2026 11:21 24 September 2026 11:21
Read Read:  1 minute

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake in southeastern Turkey

The tremor was also felt in surrounding provinces.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Magnitude 5.4 earthquake in southeastern Turkey
People in Urfa left buildings following the quake (AA)
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A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit the Karaköprü district of Urfa, southeastern Turkey, at 10.40 am local time (GMT+3).

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the tremor occurred at a depth of 7.39 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt across surrounding provinces, prompting some residents to evacuate buildings and gather in open outdoor areas, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute (KOERI) reported the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.5 and its depth at 5.1 kilometers.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) map shows the epicenter of the quake based on Kandilli data

Urfa was one of the 10 provinces experienced destruction in the double earthquake in Feb 2023 that claimed more than 50,000 lives in Turkey and Syria's north. (VC/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
earthquake
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