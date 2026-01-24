Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Turkey's west

An earthquake struck the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir in western Turkey at 12.24 am local time (GMT+3). The tremor was felt across several cities, including İzmir, Manisa, Tekirdağ and İstanbul.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 5.1, with a depth of 11.04 kilometers.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya extended his well wishes to the public on social media, stating, “A magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred in Sındırgı, Balıkesir. AFAD and all relevant institutions immediately launched field assessments following the quake, which was also felt in neighboring provinces.”

Sındırgı experienced an earthquake swarm in the three months following August, with over 12,000 tremors recorded during that period, including two with a magnitude of 6.1 and 45 exceeding magnitude 4.0.

