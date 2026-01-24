TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
24 January 2026 00:27
 24 January 2026 02:49
1 minute

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Turkey's west

Sındırgı experienced an earthquake swarm later last year.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Turkey's west
Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center

An earthquake struck the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir in western Turkey at 12.24 am local time (GMT+3). The tremor was felt across several cities, including İzmir, Manisa, Tekirdağ and İstanbul.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported the earthquake’s magnitude as 5.1, with a depth of 11.04 kilometers.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya extended his well wishes to the public on social media, stating, “A magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred in Sındırgı, Balıkesir. AFAD and all relevant institutions immediately launched field assessments following the quake, which was also felt in neighboring provinces.”

Felt reports submitted to EMSC as of 00.50 am Turkey time

Sındırgı experienced an earthquake swarm in the three months following August, with over 12,000 tremors recorded during that period, including two with a magnitude of 6.1 and 45 exceeding magnitude 4.0.

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Turkey's northwest
EARTHQUAKE SWARM IN BALIKESİR
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Turkey's northwest
27 October 2025
Back-to-back earthquakes shake Turkey’s Balıkesir
Back-to-back earthquakes shake Turkey’s Balıkesir
24 August 2025

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
