Magnitude 3.8 earthquake off İstanbul coast

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Silivri, near İstanbul, on Jul 5, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake struck at 2.24 pm local time (GMT+3) and was recorded at a depth of 12 kilometers.

The epicenter was located 36 kilometers south of Silivri and 47 kilometers southwest of Büyükçekmece districts on the western outskirts of İstanbul.

The region lies along the North Anatolian Fault, which runs beneath the Sea of Marmara. On Apr 23, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake had also struck off the coast of Silivri. Seismologists have long warned that a major earthquake is expected along this fault line.

Following the April event, some experts suggested that it could have released part of the stress on the fault and might potentially reduce the magnitude of a future major quake. However, others noted that the long-term seismic risk for the region remains significant.

