NEWS
Date published: 5 July 2025 14:32
 ~ Modified On: 5 July 2025 14:35
1 min Read

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake off İstanbul coast

A powerful earthquake hit the same area in April.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake off İstanbul coast
EMSC

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Silivri, near İstanbul, on Jul 5, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake struck at 2.24 pm local time (GMT+3) and was recorded at a depth of 12 kilometers.

The epicenter was located 36 kilometers south of Silivri and 47 kilometers southwest of Büyükçekmece districts on the western outskirts of İstanbul.

The region lies along the North Anatolian Fault, which runs beneath the Sea of Marmara. On Apr 23, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake had also struck off the coast of Silivri. Seismologists have long warned that a major earthquake is expected along this fault line.

Following the April event, some experts suggested that it could have released part of the stress on the fault and might potentially reduce the magnitude of a future major quake. However, others noted that the long-term seismic risk for the region remains significant.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
earthquake
