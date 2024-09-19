M4.2 earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Mediterranean Sea early this morning, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The quake occurred at 6:23 a.m. local time (GMT+3), with its epicenter located off the coast of the Greek island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea, about 500 kilometers off Turkey's southwestern coast. AFAD reported that the earthquake's depth was measured at 15 kilometers.

Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory reported a magnitude of 4 for the quake.

No damage or casualties were reported after the quake. (VK)