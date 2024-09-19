TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 September 2024 11:16
 ~ Modified On: 19 September 2024 11:23
1 min Read

M4.2 earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea

The quake's epicenter was located off the Crete island, about 500 kilometers off Turkey's southwestern coast.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Mediterranean Sea early this morning, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The quake occurred at 6:23 a.m. local time (GMT+3), with its epicenter located off the coast of the Greek island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea, about 500 kilometers off Turkey's southwestern coast. AFAD reported that the earthquake's depth was measured at 15 kilometers.

Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory reported a magnitude of 4 for the quake.

No damage or casualties were reported after the quake. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
earthquake
