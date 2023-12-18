TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 18 December 2023 00:14
 ~ Modified On: 18 December 2023 02:20
2 min Read

M4.1 earthquake jolts NW Turkey, tremors felt in İstanbul

The earthquake occurred off Yalova coast and the tremors were felt in nearby cities.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/12/18/m4-1-earthquake-jolts-nw-turkey-tremors-felt-in-istanbul-1.jpg

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake occurred off the coast of Çınarcık, Yalova in northwestern Turkey at 11.53 p.m. yesterday, as reported by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory measured the quake at 4.2 in magnitude. The quake originated at a depth of 11 kilometers, according to both institutions. 

In the subsequent two hours, three more earthquakes occurred, each with magnitudes lower than 2.5.

The tremor reverberated not only through Yalova but also across neighboring provinces, including Istanbul, according to reports.

Following the quake, numerous users took to social media expressing their curiosity about whether this seismic activity could be a foreshock of the anticipated major earthquake in İstanbul.

Geophysics professor Övgün Ahmet Ercan said there is no need to worry about this issue, as the earthquake occured on a fault that fractured during the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in 1999. 

"The earthquake occurred on the 1999 Çınarcık fault. It's a routine stress release. I don't anticipate a major earthquake. It doesn't bring forward the İstanbul earthquake. No need to worry," he wrote on X.

Prof. Naci Görür, another eartquake expert, wrote, "I think the earthquake may have occurred on the small normal faults south of the Princes' Islands Fault. This will be clarified with fault analysis. I'm placing the fault map. The system in the Marmara region is accumulating stress."

Cenk Yaltırak, another expert, wrote, "These earthquakes are a continuation of seismic activity that has been ongoing since 2015. There is no center actively monitoring the significance of such earthquakes." (VK)

earthquake
related news
Survey: 80 percent of people not prepared for earthquake in İstanbul
30 December 2020
/haber/survey-80-percent-of-people-not-prepared-for-earthquake-in-istanbul-236832
MAYOR İMAMOĞLU
İstanbulites 'hesitate' getting their buildings tested for earthquake safety
29 December 2020
/haber/istanbulites-hesitate-getting-their-buildings-tested-for-earthquake-safety-236771
İSTANBUL EARTHQUAKE
Kandilli Observatory: We are Quickly Approaching the End
27 September 2019
/haber/kandilli-observatory-we-are-quickly-approaching-the-end-213672
Number of Emergency Assembly Areas in İstanbul 'Reduced from 407 to 77'
26 September 2019
/haber/number-of-emergency-assembly-areas-in-istanbul-reduced-from-407-to-77-213617
related news
Survey: 80 percent of people not prepared for earthquake in İstanbul
30 December 2020
/haber/survey-80-percent-of-people-not-prepared-for-earthquake-in-istanbul-236832
MAYOR İMAMOĞLU
İstanbulites 'hesitate' getting their buildings tested for earthquake safety
29 December 2020
/haber/istanbulites-hesitate-getting-their-buildings-tested-for-earthquake-safety-236771
İSTANBUL EARTHQUAKE
Kandilli Observatory: We are Quickly Approaching the End
27 September 2019
/haber/kandilli-observatory-we-are-quickly-approaching-the-end-213672
Number of Emergency Assembly Areas in İstanbul 'Reduced from 407 to 77'
26 September 2019
/haber/number-of-emergency-assembly-areas-in-istanbul-reduced-from-407-to-77-213617
Back to Top