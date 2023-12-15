Long live the Yazidi festival Îda Êzî!

Happy Cejna Êzî (Êzî Festival), one of the important celebrations of the Yazidi community!

The Êzî Festival is a celebration observed by the Yazidi community for thousands of years during the month of December. It involves a three-week period of fasting for nine days, followed by festivities.

DEM Party celebrates the festival

The Co-Spokesperson of the People and Beliefs Commission of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM), Yüksel Mutlu and Mahfuz Güleryüz, issued a written statement, extending their congratulations to the Yazidi community on their festival.

The DEM Party expressed its hope for "Îda Êzî to pave the way for coexistence, peace, and equality for all humanity." The party further stated, "We once again strongly express our hope that the next festival of the Yazidi people can be celebrated freely in their own land of Sinjar and their sacred site of Lalish."

The Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria also celebrated the Yazidi Êzî Festival in a written statement. The statement conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Yazidi brothers and sisters in the region and around the world on the occasion of the Sacrifice Festival, which corresponds to the first Friday of December in the Eastern calendar. The Autonomous Administration expressed its wishes for peace and stability, particularly in Northern and Eastern Syria and, more broadly, across all of Syria. (FD/PE)