LGBTI+ youth association in İzmir shut down over 'obscenity' claims

An LGBTI+ youth association based in the western city of İzmir has been shut down on grounds of “obscenity,” following an investigation into its social media activity, Kaos GL reported.

Authorities conducted retrospective reviews of the Genç LGBTI+ Association’s online posts during inspections in 2024 that targeted LGBTİ+ organizations, according to the report. The inspection report categorized several social media posts as “obscene.”

Following the report’s submission to the prosecutor’s office, an investigation into on "obscenity" charges was launched against the association in February. However, that probe concluded in August with a decision of non-prosecution.

Alongside the obscenity investigation, prosecutors also filed a lawsuit seeking the closure of the association. The indictment argued that the social media content in question violated public morality and Article 41 of the Turkish Constitution, which focuses on the protection of family and child rights.

“The widespread viewing of these posts containing obscene images may encourage individuals in society to adopt lesbian, gay, bisexual, transvestite, or transgender behaviors,” the indictment stated. It further claimed that the posts were incompatible with society’s moral values and the constitutional provision on family protection.

The lawsuit also alleged that the association had engaged in activities not aligned with the goals and fields stated in its charter. Prosecutors claimed that these activities violated the relevant articles of the Turkish Civil Code and the Law on Associations.

'Disproportionate interference'

In its defense, the association argued that the images in question were not obscene and that using them as grounds for closure represented a disproportionate infringement on freedom of expression. The lawyers called for the dismissal of the case.

At the end of the trial, the İzmir 3rd Penal Court of First Instance ruled in favor of shutting down the association.

In its reasoning, the court stated that the association had shared images “depicting male and female genitalia, obscene visuals involving individuals of different sexes, and trans-themed graphics,” either by designing them or obtaining them from others. These posts were cited as justification for the closure.

The court concluded that the association’s activities had become incompatible with law and morality.

Call for solidarity

In a statement released following the ruling, the association said, “This decision can neither erase our existence nor weaken our determination to fight. We believe it is possible to emerge from this process stronger not only as an association but as a movement and as part of the broader human rights struggle.

"The closure case and the related legal actions will not force us to abandon our rights. We will pursue every legal avenue against this ruling, which ignores the Constitution and the international treaties to which Turkey is a party.

"We call on the public to resist this purge targeting the Genç LGBTİ+ Association, and to stand in solidarity against this judicial harassment campaign directed at the LGBTİ+ movement and civil society.”

(NÖ/VK)