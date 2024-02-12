LGBTI+ individuals detained in Kadıköy on Saturday released

In İstanbul's Kadıköy district, on Saturday (February 10), the police attacked LGBTI+ individuals who gathered to protest the homophobic and transphobic rhetoric of political parties as the local elections approach, and to commemorate those who lost their lives in the earthquakes on February 6, last year. At least 11 people were arbitrarily detained.

All of those detained were released as of yesterday (Sunday, February 11).

The 10th İstanbul Trans Pride Week made the following statement regarding the issue:

"Our friend was released with judicial control measures including signing twice a week and a travel ban, which of course we will appeal. Remembering and not forgetting the February 6 earthquake can never be a crime."

"From yesterday afternoon until this noon, our friend was kept deprived of basic needs such as water, toilet, and food in an unsafe environment, together with a person experiencing deprivation, asking for drugs."

"You are systematically bringing us together with with individuals with reports of 'Chemical Substance Dependency' or 'Mentally Unstable,' in areas such as rally grounds and police stations. We are aware that you are threatening us with our physical safety, but we are not deterred, we do not give up our struggle."

"In all cases of trans murders and suicides, your and this moralistic system's dirty hands are involved. The torture applied to our friend, detention with bad treatment throughout the night, is unacceptable. As trans individuals, we say once again from here, you cannot keep us away from the streets, campuses, parliament, workplaces, hospitals, or any aspect of life. We are here. We exist, damn it. We exist increasingly every day! In every aspect of life, long live our trans struggle!"

'Pride cannot be put on trial'

'ECtHR's decision on LGBTI+ rights in Poland also binds Turkey'

(EMK/PE)