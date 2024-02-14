LGBTI+ groups announce support for Prof. Korur-Fincancı

LGBTI+ organizations in Turkey have expressed their outrage over the targeting of Prof. Dr. Şebnem Korur Fincancı, the President of the Central Council of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), in the documentary "Adnan" by 140journos.

In their statement, they emphasized Prof. Dr. Korur Fincancı's unwavering commitment to human rights, her adherence to ethical values as a dedicated physician and scientist.

"Professor Şebnem is targeted again"

The statement reads:

"Professor Şebnem is one of the most significant figures globally in the field of human rights and healthcare, not only in Turkey but worldwide, due to her objective and scientific critique of the human rights and healthcare practices of the political administration. She has conducted extensive work documenting torture and all forms of ill-treatment, bringing them to the public's attention in her ongoing fight to eliminate torture and other forms of mistreatment."

"Throughout her life, Professor Şebnem, because of her stance against torture, has been subjected to numerous attacks. Now, she is once again targeted, not in line with the ethics of journalism or documentary filmmaking."

"Those who bear witness to the truth and stand up against oppression cannot be punished."

"In the face of these unlawful attacks, we will not remain silent, we will not submit."

"We, the organizations that have stood by us, never left our calls for solidarity unanswered, and have been by our side throughout our struggle; we stand with our mentor, who has been an unwavering guardian of truth, reporting on crimes against humanity in Cizre and Srebrenica."

The organizations issuing the statement include Ankara Pride Week, the 32nd İstanbul LGBTI+ Pride Week, Boğaziçi LGBTIA+ Club, İzmir Pride, Colors of Resistance, Keskesor LGBTI+ Formation, Ege University Lavender LGBTIQ+ Community, Lambda İstanbul LGBTI Solidarity Association, Eskişehir Pride Week, UniQueer, SPoD, Kuir Yıldız Genç LGBTI+, Queer Adıyaman, GSU Lion Queer, Trabzon Queer, Human Rights Association Ankara Branch LGBTI Rights Commission, 10th Trans Pride Week, Human Rights Association Istanbul Branch LGBTI+ Rights Commission, 7TEPE7RENK. (TY/VK)