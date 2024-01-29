'Let's not allow lynching of any literary figure'

A collective statement has been issued from the literary world in response to a lynching campaign targeting Elif Şafak on social media platforms following the resolution of the plagiarism lawsuit filed by Mine G. Kırıkkanat against Şafak's work 'Bit Palas' in the first-instance court.

The court decision had concluded that Şafak committed plagiarism from another work by Kırıkkanat while Şafak and the publishing house had announced their intention to appeal the decision.

According to the news on edebiyatburada.com, the call made by authors, stating "Let's remain loyal to the fundamental values of literature," and the 123 signatories are as follows:

“Following the resolution of the first-instance court on the plagiarism lawsuit filed by Mine G. Kırıkkanat against Elif Şafak's work 'Bit Palas,' some circles initiated a lynching campaign targeting Elif Şafak on social media. The content and tone of the posts suggest that their concerns are not about literature. As literary figures, we are observing this lynching campaign with astonishment and concern. "We believe that the lynching culture, based on careless and superficial judgments determined by a fanatic supporter mentality, creates a new pressure on our already limited freedom of thought and expression. Beyond that, we think that bringing literary matters into discussion with non-literary criteria and judgments fundamentally targets the freedom of creation that we all share. "We believe that conflicts and lawsuits between authors should be examined with a serious and calm approach consistent with the values of literature, based on international ethical and legal processes. We do not approve of resolving literary discussions with non-literary criteria. In the ongoing stages of the legal process, we request that the dispute be addressed by a panel of literary experts and that the evaluation made by this panel based on literary criteria be taken into account in the decision-making stage. "Regardless of the content of the case, our call to all literary figures and writer friends is as follows: Let's not allow any writer - using methods frequently employed by the authorities - to be lynched in this way. Let's remain loyal to the fundamental values of literature."

Signatories:

Afşin Kum

Ahmet Karadağ

Alper Canıgüz

Altay Öktem

Anıl Mert Özsoy

Arzu Erkan

Aslı Ilgın Kopuz

Aslı Solakoğlu

Asuman Susam

Ayfer Tunç

Ayşe Sarısayın

Ayşegül Devecioğlu

Ayşen Şahin

Baran Güzel

Barış Müstecaplıoğlu

Barış Pirhasan

Başar Başaran

Başar Başarır

Bedia Ceylan Güzelce

Buket Aybatlı

Cem Kalender

Çayan Okuduci

Çiler İlhan

Defne Suman

Deniz Durukan

Deniz Yüce Başarır

Doğu Yücel

Elif Sofya

Emek Erez

Ercan Y. Yılmaz

Esra Yalazan

Ezgi Altıner

Fadime Uslu

Fergun Özelli

Feride Çiçekoğlu

Fethiye Çetin

Figen Alkaç

Figen Şakacı

Fuat Sevimay

Gamze Arslan

Gaye Boralıoğlu

Gonca Özmen

Gönül Kıvılcım

Gülçin Wilhelm

Gündüz Vassaf

Gürsel Korat

Hakan Akdoğan

Hakan Bıçakçı

Hakan R. Temiz

Hakan Toker

Herkül Millas

Hikmet Hükümenoğlu

Hüsnü Arkan

İbrahim Halil Çelik

İlay Bilgili

İlhami Algör

İrem Uzunhasanoğlu

İsmail Güzelsoy

Jaklin Çelik

Karin Karakaşlı

Kemal Varol

Kerem Eksen

Latife Tekin

Mahir Ünsal Eriş

Mehmet Bilal Dede

Mehmet Özkan Şüküran

Melike Koçak

Menekşe Toprak

Mesut Varlık

Mevsim Yenice

Mihrap Aydın

Mine Kazmaoğlu

Mine Soysal

Muharrem Erbey

Murat Gülsoy

Murat Özyaşar

Murat Uyurkulak

Murat Yalçın

Murathan Mungan

Müren Beykan

Nermin Yıldırım

Neslihan Önderoğlu

Neşe Yaşın

Nilay Özer

Nuray Önoğlu

Nurhan Suerdem

Onur Bütün

Orhan Murat Bahtiyar

Orhan Pamuk

Oya Baydar

Oylum Yılmaz

Özlem Akıncı

Özgür Soylu

Pınar Eğilmez

Polat Özlüoğlu

Selçuk Çelik

Sema Kaygusuz

Semrin Şahin

Seray Şahiner

Serkan Türk

Sevengül Sönmez

Sevim Erdoğan

Sevin Okyay

Sezer Ateş Ayvaz

Sibel Oral

Sinem Sal

Şebnem İşigüzel

Şükran Yücel

Taçlı Yazıcıoğlu

Tahir M. Ceylan

Tuba Çandar

Turgay Fişekçi

Tülin Özgündoğdu Sağlam

Türkan Elçi

Ümit Aykut Aktaş

Ümit Erdem

Ümit Kıvanç

Yasemin Yazıcı

Vahit Uysal

Yavuz Ekinci

Yekta Kopan

Yiğit Bener

Zülfü Livaneli

