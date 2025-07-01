TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 1 July 2025 12:03
 ~ Modified On: 1 July 2025 15:01
4 min Read

LeMan satire magazine faces violent attack, legal probe over 'Muhammad-Moses' cartoon

Four staff members from the magazine were taken into custody on charges of "denigrating religious values." The magazine stated that the cartoon did not depict prophets but rather two individuals named Muhammad and Moses.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
LeMan satire magazine faces violent attack, legal probe over 'Muhammad-Moses' cartoon
Police block Islamist demonstrators from entering the street where the magazine's office is located.

The office of satire magazine LeMan in Beyoğlu, İstanbul was attacked last night with stones and sticks after a cartoon published in its latest issue drew criticism and prompted a criminal investigation for allegedly “insulting religious values.”

The cartoon, featured in the magazine's Jun 26 issue, depicted two elderly figures identified as Muhammad and Moses flying over war-torn cities with missiles raining down, apparently alluding to the wars in Palestine, Israel, and Iran. In the cartoon, the two exchange greetings, with the Muslim one saying “Selamün Aleyküm” and the Jewish one “Aleyhem Şalom.”

News of the investigation launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code, which criminalizes public denigration of religious values, appeared in the media just hours before the attack on LeMan’s building in Beyoğlu.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced the legal action on social media, accusing the magazine of denigrating "our prophet" and said, “No freedom grants the right to make sacred beliefs the subject of vulgar humor.”

Soon after the announcement, a group gathered in front of LeMan’s office in Taksim, in response to calls circulating on social media. Videos shared online showed individuals chanting religious slogans such as "Long live sharia" while throwing stones and attempting to force entry.

The windows and doors of the building were damaged, and some of the attackers allegedly confronted patrons in nearby cafés and bars. Journalist Eylül Deniz shared on the social media platform X that the assailants also physically assaulted people around Mis Street, where LeMan's office is located:

Video showing Islamist protesters changing "Allahuakbar" on İstiklal Avenue and marching towards the magazine's office:

In connection with the cartoon, four LeMan staff members, editor-in-chief Zafer Aknar, graphic designer Cebrail Okçu, cartoonist Doğan Pehlivan, and operations manager Ali Yavuz, were detained. Footage of the arrest circulated online showed them being handcuffed behind their backs.

Two other senior figures from the magazine, publisher Tuncay Akgün and editorial director Aslan Özdemir, had also arrest warrants against them but were reported to be abroad.

Degrading treatment

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also weighed in, referring to the cartoon as a “vile drawing” and sharing footage of the cartoonist being detained by police.

Video released by the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) shows police officers handcuffing the cartoonist behind his back and forcing his head down.

Following the unrest, the Beyoğlu District Governor’s Office announced a 24-hour ban on all public demonstrations, including protests, press statements, and leaflet distribution, effective from 00.01 am on Jul 1.

LeMan's response

LeMan defended the cartoon in a statement posted online, rejecting accusations of religious hatred. “We did not insult any religion,” the magazine said. “The cartoonist aimed to highlight the suffering of oppressed Muslim communities, especially in Gaza. There was no intention to disrespect religious values.”

Addressing the broader backlash, the magazine added, “We urge the Justice Ministry and relevant security authorities to act against those inciting violence under the guise of religious sensitivity.”

LeMan emphasized its long-standing editorial stance in support of Palestine and Muslim causes. “We have published five special issues on Palestine and covered events like the Mavi Marmara. It is unjust and distorted to question our conscience or faith,” the statement said. (AEK/VK)

The magazine also apologized to “well-intentioned readers” who felt hurt by the cartoon, while condemning what it described as deliberate provocations and misinterpretations.

Origin
Istanbul
